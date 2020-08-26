See A Growing List Of Black Owned Record Stores
See a list of Black owned record stores across North America.
A user-generated list of Black Owned Record Stores has been created with the help of a Discogs forum and resources like an Okayplayer list. The list is now 30 stores long with stores across North America in Brooklyn, Jackson, Mississippi, Toronto, Houston and elsewhere.
The list is available for anyone to make suggestions, so please go there and comment with new stores so the list can be updated with more stores.