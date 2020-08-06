How It Was Made: Tom & Collins - Won't Give Up [Terms & Conditions]

Mexico City is becoming a hotbed for world-renowned clubs and talent. One such duo is that of Tom & Collins, who've released on the biggest labels in the tech-house world and are actually sitting at number 84 on the DJ Mag Top 100 list. Hot off their newest release, out today, we invited them to break it down for the latest installment of our 'How It Was Made' series.

Words by Tom & Collins

This track was recorded and produced between London and Mexico City, so the London studio is not actually our space but earlier this year we had a session with Hayley May in London and recorded the vocals for the track using this Neumann Microphone added some Jack Joseph Puig Plugin from Waves, a couple of extra Fx and EQ and Voilà.

Neumann Mic

Jack Joseph Puig Vocals

All the percussions were sampled with Native Instruments Battery plugin. Using various libraries such as the Claud VonStroke Sample pack, TradeMark Series - Mark Knight, Rektchordz present - House Shift, and other downloaded from Splice.

NI Battery

Our go-to plugins to treat percussions in this track were: Waves TubeVerb for Stereo Reverb, Waves Vitamin to get that extra HQ high, a Saturn from FabFilter to make it more dynamic and finalize with a very simple but useful tool, The Nicky Romero KickStart sidechain. We also added some Echo Boy and others from Soundtoys for fx. (pic 4)

Waves TrueVerb + Vitamin, FabFilter Saturn, Nicky Romero's

The pianos are one of the main features of this track as any classic house piece. We applied different layers for the piano, “The Giant” Kontakt 5 for realness and a Massive for a more modern feel among others. We used FabFilter Pro Q2 to EQ and a little Sausage Fattener from Dada Life to make it a little bigger. (Pic 5)

The piano processing

Used a MONARK/Reaktor vst for the bassline and even though it’s a simple sound we usually spend more time in this part cause the bassline is such an important element in house music. We try to adjust the right frequencies to each note so that they are all “even” ... something we learned from an OFFAIAH tutorial on his Instagram lol. So check that out as well. (pic 6) OFFAIAH video:

Here's a picture of our studio in Mexico City and as you can see, everything in this track was made with VSTs so we hope this gives you a bigger notion of what we did to achieve this sound. Hope you enjoy it.