Hydraulix Packs A Punch On WAKAAN With Bass EP 'Bruxism'

Hydraulix Damien Williams

We're super stoked to wrap our ears around a collection of new songs from Hydraulix this week. The Sydney hailing artist has had a slew of killer releases in the whirlwind that is 2020, including "Space Invaders" with PhaseOne and "Let Em Drip" with DJ Afterthought and wifisfuneral.

Now he brings us Bruxism, which features his most recent single "Cheer Squad" (a pacy drum and bass gem) alongside four others. You can hear the intricate electronic pieces that make up "Jewelz," the vibrant "Stoopid" with Rickyxsan, "Screamer" with YDG and a VIP of the massive "Chopper," originally created alongside Krischvn.

Hydraulix says: "I wanted the EP to be wall to wall club bangers from start to finish. The EP is also named after a close friends DJ project who helped me find my Hydraulix name over 5 years ago when I was planning to become a producer. I’ve been writing a lot over the last 6 months a lot across different styles and after whittling the list down, these 5 new tracks are some of my best writing to date and I can’t wait to share them with everyone.”

Stream it below.