Joris Voorn Releasing 100+ Track Global Underground Rotterdam Mix

The massive mix compilation will be released in October.
Joris Voorn

Joris Voorn has been announced as the next mixer for the Global Underground series. Their first of the decade, GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam will feature over 100 tracks over two CDs with songs by Biosphere, Plastikman, Kölsch, Roman Flügel, Speedy J, Nathan Fake, Secret Cinema, Voorn himself and many more.

There will be an exclusive from Voorn, “Kassandria.” GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam is available as a 2x CD book pack, 3x heavyweight colored vinyl, digital, stream, and a limited collector’s edition with 110 page photo book and 4x 12” square art prints.

“Rotterdam is a city close to my heart, it’s where I started my career as a music producer, and gave me the inspiration to make my first tracks. GU43 takes you on a true journey,” says Voorn. “One moment you feel you’re in the industrial Rotterdam harbor, next you’re in the vibrant cultural city center. Sometimes you’re in a dark tunnel under the river that splits North and South before coming up to the tranquility of a green park. GU43 is an ode to the city that gave me a life in music.”

The mix compilation will be released on October 30 and can be pre-ordered here. “Kassandria” will drop on October 16.

See the complete tracklist below.

CD1

  1. Kettel - Hongkong
  2. Innere Tueren - Eden (Version)
  3. Zenzizenz - Umi
  4. Joris Voorn - Alpha 7
  5. Cyspe - Void
  6. Microglobe - Trust
  7. Joris Voorn - Midi Sans Frontieres
  8. Nathan Fake - Pentiamonds
  9. NEAT - Them Gs
  10. President Bongo/Óttar Sæmundsen - 1° Quadrante (Club Version 1)
  11. Pépe - Recollection
  12. Shade Of Drums - Path
  13. S.Channel - Distant Shores
  14. Swoose - Lotus
  15. Andu Simion - Olymp
  16. Fredo Guerre & Francisco Ruiz-Tagle - Little Helper 361-6
  17. Biosphere - Black Mesa (feat. Joan Lorring & Leslie Howard) (Joris Voorn Remix)
  18. Disarmed: Disarmed (Lovestruckk Remix)
  19. D-Leria - Landed in Another Place
  20. Marino Canal - White Atlas
  21. HyperSOUL-X - The Eastern Nations (Main HT)
  22. Floppy Sounds - Entertainment (Blue Miniature Morph)
  23. Joris Voorn - GU43 Ambient Fill
  24. Raxon - Introspect
  25. Aisha Devi - O.M.A. (Abul Mogard Remix)
  26. Plastikman - Disconnect
  27. Kaap - Overtoom
  28. Joris Voorn - Ultron
  29. Die Wilde Jagd - Morgenrot (Vactrol Park Remix)
  30. Julien Chaptal - Amazone
  31. Linn Elisabet - Uncommitting
  32. Genius Of Time - Peace Bird
  33. Marino Canal - Curious Eyes
  34. GHEIST - Der Blaue Reiter
  35. Joris Voorn - Sonder
  36. Reeko - Blue Tool#1
  37. Reeko - Street Tool#4
  38. Feral - Polar Sun
  39. Atom™ & Tobias. - Aux I
  40. Pulso - Dentro Del Pimpollo Está La Nuez
  41. States Of Flux - Road
  42. Pépe - Recollection
  43. Joakuim - View
  44. Ohm & Kvadrant - Skagerak
  45. Tibi Dabo - Hire The Birds (DJ Balduin Powerdive Mix)
  46. Joris Voorn - Float
  47. Kaufmann - Black Horsey
  48. Joris Voorn - Auto Drone 1
  49. Pär Grindvik - The Act
  50. Martin Landsky - Triage
  51. Secret Cinema & Joris Voorn - Syrinx
  52. Willaris. K - Cobaki Sky (Prequel)
  53. Blue Veil - Jaguar Eyes
  54. Reeko - Control Tool#2
  55. States Of Flux - Pro12Arp
  56. Joris Voorn - The Matrix
  57. Sky Civilian - Open Door (Joris Voorn Edit)
  58. Artefakt - The Blue Hour (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trans Rephrase)
  59. Joris Voorn - God

CD2

  1. Mario Hammer And The Lonely Robot - Razljubít
  2. Fennesz - In My Room
  3. nthng - Shine
  4. Luigi Tozzi - A New Hope
  5. Landside – Signs Of Change (Etapp Kyle Remix)
  6. Joris Voorn - Kassandria
  7. Crump - Bones
  8. Reggy Van Oers & Joachim Spieth - Mammatus
  9. Joris Voorn - Acid Flow
  10. Bode Frequency - Time Machine (Dub Mix)
  11. Raimond Ford - Astral Angel
  12. Human Space Machine - Rebirth
  13. RAAM - Raam 8.8 64
  14. Linn Elisabet - Charioteers
  15. Markus Suckut - F-0710 to Frankfurt
  16. Joris Voorn - Nea Skioni
  17. PAN-AL - It's Nice To Miss You Too
  18. Christian Bloch - Construct (VC-118A Remix)
  19. Bxentric - Envelope
  20. Joris Voorn - Echo
  21. Joris Voorn feat. Sky Civilian - Fever Dreams
  22. Conforce - Atrum
  23. Fadi Mohem - Life Cycle
  24. Primal Code - Caimano Tribe
  25. Rone - Esperanza (Joris Voorn Remix)
  26. Joris Voorn - Navigator
  27. Colyn - Khazad Dum
  28. Joris Voorn & Speedy J - 35mm
  29. natural/electronic.system. - Libeccio
  30. Marincu - Slip Side
  31. Metric System - Studio 440-3
  32. Perko - Rounded
  33. Ohm & Kvadrant - Øresund
  34. UBX127 - Kopat
  35. AD & The Persuader - Construct 1621
  36. Qindek - Come Closer (Edit Select Remake)
  37. Yamaneko - Fall Control
  38. Joris Voorn - The Tower Of Naphtali
  39. Bakground & Sangam - Carousel
  40. Kölsch - Shoulder Of Giants (Joris Voorn Remix)
  41. Blue Veil - Return To Forever
  42. Bode Frequency - Time Machine (Dub Mix)
  43. Luigi Gori & Frankye Lova - Narrow (Ataman Live Remix)
  44. Brian Cid - Be One
  45. Ness - Bionic Harp
  46. LSG - The Train Of Thought Remix (Joris Voorn Remake)
  47. Joris Voorn - Psyche
  48. CJ Bolland - There Can Only Be One
  49. Einmusik - Dread (No Drums Mix)
  50. Lie2You - Obsession (JV Edit)
  51. Dicabor - Ix (Robert Babicz)
  52. Noun (Daniel Avery & Roman Flügel) - Meeting Of The Minds
  53. Monarke & Soul Button - Passage
  54. Jonathan Kaspar - Kali
  55. John Beltran - It's Because Of Her
  56. Monotronique - First Touch
  57. Paraphex - What We Leave Behind

