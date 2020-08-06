Joris Voorn Releasing 100+ Track Global Underground Rotterdam Mix
Joris Voorn has been announced as the next mixer for the Global Underground series. Their first of the decade, GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam will feature over 100 tracks over two CDs with songs by Biosphere, Plastikman, Kölsch, Roman Flügel, Speedy J, Nathan Fake, Secret Cinema, Voorn himself and many more.
There will be an exclusive from Voorn, “Kassandria.” GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam is available as a 2x CD book pack, 3x heavyweight colored vinyl, digital, stream, and a limited collector’s edition with 110 page photo book and 4x 12” square art prints.
“Rotterdam is a city close to my heart, it’s where I started my career as a music producer, and gave me the inspiration to make my first tracks. GU43 takes you on a true journey,” says Voorn. “One moment you feel you’re in the industrial Rotterdam harbor, next you’re in the vibrant cultural city center. Sometimes you’re in a dark tunnel under the river that splits North and South before coming up to the tranquility of a green park. GU43 is an ode to the city that gave me a life in music.”
The mix compilation will be released on October 30 and can be pre-ordered here. “Kassandria” will drop on October 16.
See the complete tracklist below.
CD1
- Kettel - Hongkong
- Innere Tueren - Eden (Version)
- Zenzizenz - Umi
- Joris Voorn - Alpha 7
- Cyspe - Void
- Microglobe - Trust
- Joris Voorn - Midi Sans Frontieres
- Nathan Fake - Pentiamonds
- NEAT - Them Gs
- President Bongo/Óttar Sæmundsen - 1° Quadrante (Club Version 1)
- Pépe - Recollection
- Shade Of Drums - Path
- S.Channel - Distant Shores
- Swoose - Lotus
- Andu Simion - Olymp
- Fredo Guerre & Francisco Ruiz-Tagle - Little Helper 361-6
- Biosphere - Black Mesa (feat. Joan Lorring & Leslie Howard) (Joris Voorn Remix)
- Disarmed: Disarmed (Lovestruckk Remix)
- D-Leria - Landed in Another Place
- Marino Canal - White Atlas
- HyperSOUL-X - The Eastern Nations (Main HT)
- Floppy Sounds - Entertainment (Blue Miniature Morph)
- Joris Voorn - GU43 Ambient Fill
- Raxon - Introspect
- Aisha Devi - O.M.A. (Abul Mogard Remix)
- Plastikman - Disconnect
- Kaap - Overtoom
- Joris Voorn - Ultron
- Die Wilde Jagd - Morgenrot (Vactrol Park Remix)
- Julien Chaptal - Amazone
- Linn Elisabet - Uncommitting
- Genius Of Time - Peace Bird
- Marino Canal - Curious Eyes
- GHEIST - Der Blaue Reiter
- Joris Voorn - Sonder
- Reeko - Blue Tool#1
- Reeko - Street Tool#4
- Feral - Polar Sun
- Atom™ & Tobias. - Aux I
- Pulso - Dentro Del Pimpollo Está La Nuez
- States Of Flux - Road
- Joakuim - View
- Ohm & Kvadrant - Skagerak
- Tibi Dabo - Hire The Birds (DJ Balduin Powerdive Mix)
- Joris Voorn - Float
- Kaufmann - Black Horsey
- Joris Voorn - Auto Drone 1
- Pär Grindvik - The Act
- Martin Landsky - Triage
- Secret Cinema & Joris Voorn - Syrinx
- Willaris. K - Cobaki Sky (Prequel)
- Blue Veil - Jaguar Eyes
- Reeko - Control Tool#2
- States Of Flux - Pro12Arp
- Joris Voorn - The Matrix
- Sky Civilian - Open Door (Joris Voorn Edit)
- Artefakt - The Blue Hour (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trans Rephrase)
- Joris Voorn - God
CD2
- Mario Hammer And The Lonely Robot - Razljubít
- Fennesz - In My Room
- nthng - Shine
- Luigi Tozzi - A New Hope
- Landside – Signs Of Change (Etapp Kyle Remix)
- Joris Voorn - Kassandria
- Crump - Bones
- Reggy Van Oers & Joachim Spieth - Mammatus
- Joris Voorn - Acid Flow
- Bode Frequency - Time Machine (Dub Mix)
- Raimond Ford - Astral Angel
- Human Space Machine - Rebirth
- RAAM - Raam 8.8 64
- Linn Elisabet - Charioteers
- Markus Suckut - F-0710 to Frankfurt
- Joris Voorn - Nea Skioni
- PAN-AL - It's Nice To Miss You Too
- Christian Bloch - Construct (VC-118A Remix)
- Bxentric - Envelope
- Joris Voorn - Echo
- Joris Voorn feat. Sky Civilian - Fever Dreams
- Conforce - Atrum
- Fadi Mohem - Life Cycle
- Primal Code - Caimano Tribe
- Rone - Esperanza (Joris Voorn Remix)
- Joris Voorn - Navigator
- Colyn - Khazad Dum
- Joris Voorn & Speedy J - 35mm
- natural/electronic.system. - Libeccio
- Marincu - Slip Side
- Metric System - Studio 440-3
- Perko - Rounded
- Ohm & Kvadrant - Øresund
- UBX127 - Kopat
- AD & The Persuader - Construct 1621
- Qindek - Come Closer (Edit Select Remake)
- Yamaneko - Fall Control
- Joris Voorn - The Tower Of Naphtali
- Bakground & Sangam - Carousel
- Kölsch - Shoulder Of Giants (Joris Voorn Remix)
- Blue Veil - Return To Forever
- Luigi Gori & Frankye Lova - Narrow (Ataman Live Remix)
- Brian Cid - Be One
- Ness - Bionic Harp
- LSG - The Train Of Thought Remix (Joris Voorn Remake)
- Joris Voorn - Psyche
- CJ Bolland - There Can Only Be One
- Einmusik - Dread (No Drums Mix)
- Lie2You - Obsession (JV Edit)
- Dicabor - Ix (Robert Babicz)
- Noun (Daniel Avery & Roman Flügel) - Meeting Of The Minds
- Monarke & Soul Button - Passage
- Jonathan Kaspar - Kali
- John Beltran - It's Because Of Her
- Monotronique - First Touch
- Paraphex - What We Leave Behind