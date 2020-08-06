Joris Voorn Releasing 100+ Track Global Underground Rotterdam Mix

Jos Kottmann

Joris Voorn has been announced as the next mixer for the Global Underground series. Their first of the decade, GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam will feature over 100 tracks over two CDs with songs by Biosphere, Plastikman, Kölsch, Roman Flügel, Speedy J, Nathan Fake, Secret Cinema, Voorn himself and many more.

There will be an exclusive from Voorn, “Kassandria.” GU43: Joris Voorn, Rotterdam is available as a 2x CD book pack, 3x heavyweight colored vinyl, digital, stream, and a limited collector’s edition with 110 page photo book and 4x 12” square art prints.

“Rotterdam is a city close to my heart, it’s where I started my career as a music producer, and gave me the inspiration to make my first tracks. GU43 takes you on a true journey,” says Voorn. “One moment you feel you’re in the industrial Rotterdam harbor, next you’re in the vibrant cultural city center. Sometimes you’re in a dark tunnel under the river that splits North and South before coming up to the tranquility of a green park. GU43 is an ode to the city that gave me a life in music.”

The mix compilation will be released on October 30 and can be pre-ordered here. “Kassandria” will drop on October 16.

See the complete tracklist below.

CD1

Kettel - Hongkong Innere Tueren - Eden (Version) Zenzizenz - Umi Joris Voorn - Alpha 7 Cyspe - Void Microglobe - Trust Joris Voorn - Midi Sans Frontieres Nathan Fake - Pentiamonds NEAT - Them Gs President Bongo/Óttar Sæmundsen - 1° Quadrante (Club Version 1) Pépe - Recollection Shade Of Drums - Path S.Channel - Distant Shores Swoose - Lotus Andu Simion - Olymp Fredo Guerre & Francisco Ruiz-Tagle - Little Helper 361-6 Biosphere - Black Mesa (feat. Joan Lorring & Leslie Howard) (Joris Voorn Remix) Disarmed: Disarmed (Lovestruckk Remix) D-Leria - Landed in Another Place Marino Canal - White Atlas HyperSOUL-X - The Eastern Nations (Main HT) Floppy Sounds - Entertainment (Blue Miniature Morph) Joris Voorn - GU43 Ambient Fill Raxon - Introspect Aisha Devi - O.M.A. (Abul Mogard Remix) Plastikman - Disconnect Kaap - Overtoom Joris Voorn - Ultron Die Wilde Jagd - Morgenrot (Vactrol Park Remix) Julien Chaptal - Amazone Linn Elisabet - Uncommitting Genius Of Time - Peace Bird Marino Canal - Curious Eyes GHEIST - Der Blaue Reiter Joris Voorn - Sonder Reeko - Blue Tool#1 Reeko - Street Tool#4 Feral - Polar Sun Atom™ & Tobias. - Aux I Pulso - Dentro Del Pimpollo Está La Nuez States Of Flux - Road Pépe - Recollection Joakuim - View Ohm & Kvadrant - Skagerak Tibi Dabo - Hire The Birds (DJ Balduin Powerdive Mix) Joris Voorn - Float Kaufmann - Black Horsey Joris Voorn - Auto Drone 1 Pär Grindvik - The Act Martin Landsky - Triage Secret Cinema & Joris Voorn - Syrinx Willaris. K - Cobaki Sky (Prequel) Blue Veil - Jaguar Eyes Reeko - Control Tool#2 States Of Flux - Pro12Arp Joris Voorn - The Matrix Sky Civilian - Open Door (Joris Voorn Edit) Artefakt - The Blue Hour (Valentino Mora Cosmic Trans Rephrase) Joris Voorn - God

CD2