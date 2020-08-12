Kaskade's Six-Figure Residency Pay At Defunct KAOS Nightclub Revealed In Lawsuit

Kaskade via aLive Coverage

The topic of how much DJs get paid is something that always seems to fascinate people whether out of ignorance for the work that goes on in between gigs, jealousy or strange curiosity. Now in a new lawsuit against KAOS Nightclub by Kaskade, the superstar DJ’s residency gig salary has been revealed in a new filing as the two party’s lawyers battle it out over lost earnings.

KAOS closed last November rather abruptly and left many of its residents in a lurch. It opened in April 2019 as part of a massive renovation of the Palms, but then shut down later in the year, losing $50 million in the process, according to an earnings call. Kaskade has sued the club for breach of contract on his deal. According to the filing, he had 37 shows left on the residency deal through the end of 2020 worth $7.95 million according to Billboard. That works out to nearly $214,000 per gig, which is a nice chunk of change.

Kaskade’s lawyers are suing for payment on the 37 cancelled shows, but the lawyers for FP Holdings are demanding he turn over documents for any makeup income during the period when the gigs were cancelled and any communications he had with Wynn, Hakkasan or Tao. Raddon’s lawyers call this “overbroad and unduly burdensome.”

Kaskade’s attorney Alex L. Fugazzi seeks to deny the request “on the grounds that it calls for the production of documents that are not relevant to the claims or defenses of any party and it is not reasonably calculated” to uncover any “admissible evidence.”

The hotel disagrees, saying that “that any damages Plaintiffs seek should be offset by performance fees [Raddon)] earned from other shows [his team] were able to book (or through reasonable diligence could have booked) during the subject time period once they terminated the agreement.”

This is an argument generally rejected by the artists and agents, whereas getting last minute bookings for gigs is not easy after shows are cancelled. It puts agents at a disadvantage trying to negotiate last minute shows and leaves artists with few options with many venues booked months in advance. The accepted rule is that promoters pay the full fee for the show. Kaskade also agreed not to play any concerts within 100 miles of Las Vegas during the contract period.