Lights Out Premiere: Oora - Schermo [Metamorph]

Oora - Memoria [Metamorph]

Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere from solo artist Oora, aka Frederico Chiesa. Taken from his forthcoming Memoria release, which acts as a soundtrack for Allocation, a story written by Jack Follman specifically for this release. Taking influence from dub to minimal techno, the 303 and 808 heavy downtempo Schermo is gentile and contemplative. Swirling atmospheres, melodic acid, and boomy kicks create an image of melancholic yet peaceful moments.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Track: Schermo

Artist: Oora

Label: Metamorph

Format: vinyl + digital

Release Date: 8-28-2020