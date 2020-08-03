Lights Out Premiere: Zeb Samuels - Positive Spirit [Deep Heads]
Warm and jazzy downtempo to start your week
Today, Lights Out brings you an exclusive premiere and perfect start to the week with a lush and jazzy number from Zeb Samuels. Positive Spirit is a warm and dreamy piece of downtempo, with Byron Wallen providing delicate trumpet work and Marc Cyril on bass. With so much uncertainty in the world right now, Zeb's work is an excellent way to start the day nice and easy, or to even end the day on a high note. Grab your copy of Positive Spirit here.
Track: Positive Spirit
Artist: Zeb Samuels
Label: Deep Heads
Format: Digital
Release Date: 8-7-2020