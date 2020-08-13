Deluxe Version Of Mac Miller Mixtape 'K.I.D.S' Released With Two New Songs

A vinyl version will also be released of the original version.

Courtesy Photo

Mac Miller’s estate and Rostrum Records have released a deluxe version of Miller’s breakout mixtape K.I.D.S in honor of its 10 year anniversary today. The original tape will be released on vinyl for the first time.

The deluxe edition comes with two new songs from the K.I.D.S. era, "Ayye" and "Back In The Day.” The mixtape was put on streaming series for the first time in in April.

The vinyl includes a 24"X24" poster, a Most Dope silkscreen D-side, and two discs in a widespine jacket. Listen to this and feel your heart again. We miss Mac.