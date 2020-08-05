Machinedrum Details New Album 'A View Of U,' Shares Two Singles Including Freddie Gibbs Collab

Machinedrum Bethany Vargas

Machinedrum, real name Travis Stewart, has announced a new album A View Of U out in October on Ninja Tune. To help push the record, he has released two new singles “Kane Train” with the unstoppable Freddie Gibbs and the booming instrumental “Ur2yung.”

The album comes loaded with features like Father, Chrome Sparks, Sub Focus and Jesse Boykins III.

Machinedrum has become a big proponent of meditation, something he does daily, and it has helped him make this album.

“I view myself from outside myself with love and admiration, proud of all my achievements as well as the wisdom I've gained from failures,” he says. “It is from this out of body place of loving awareness and non judgment that I am able to objectively look at all my behaviors, thoughts, feelings and emotions.”

The U in A View Of U represents Universe or the Infinite and is based on this concept of having an out of body experience (OOBE). He wanted to find out how to channel that into his song creation. “When I am in the creative zone I tend to forget time, who I am and where I am,” he explains. “As I became aware of my OOBE through song creation, choosing what songs should go on an album as well as through my meditation, I realized that this was meant to be the central theme of the album.”

A View Of You will be released on October 9. Pre-order it here.

1. The Relic (feat. Rochelle Jordan)

2. Star (feat. Mono/Poly & Tanerélle)

3. Kane Train (feat. Freddie Gibbs)

4. Wait 4 U (feat. Jesse Boykins III)

5. Sleepy Pietro (feat. Tigran Hamasyan)

6. Spin Blocks (feat. Father)

7. Idea 36 (feat. Chrome Sparks)

8. Believe in U

9. 1000 Miles (feat. Sub Focus)

10. Inner Eye

11. Ur2yung