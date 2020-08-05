Magnetic Mix 110: Slackin Beats

Slackin Beats Frederik Akerberg

Malmo-based producer Slackin Beats comes from the rich dance music history of his native country of Sweden. However, he doesn’t indulge in the big commercial melodies or the dark techno that often emerges from the long, cold winters, but rather music that is more cinematic, melodic and melancholic. It takes influences from R&B and hip-hop, but remains firmly with a melodic blend of house and electronic music.

He carries that into this this Magnetic Mix with selections by Folamour, Park Hye Jin, Jayda G, Fakear and others. This is for a summer we could have had, but you can still enjoy on your own.

“In this DJ mix, you get to hear a selection that represents my current state of sound, which includes a taste of garage, breakbeats & melancholic house tunes," says Slackin Beats. "Perfect for the season & uplifting for the present time! You can also hear two tracks from my latest EP Drop The Kid that is highlighting my melancholic, experimental and pulsating side."

Tracklist:

1. Slackin Beats - After What

2. park hye jin - Like this

3. Folamour - Ya Just Need 2 Believe In Yaself

4. DJ Streaks - The Best Rapper Alive

5. Jayda G - Both Of Us

6. Session Victim Feat. Nebraska - Dawn

7. Fakear - Together

8. Mod Sens - Rewind Action

9. Jaymie Silk - Nomadism

10. Jacana People - Amaya (Cortese's Midnight Crisis Mix)

11. Amtrac - Wish I Could

12. KAASI - Remember When

13. Michael Kiwanuka - Final Days (Bonobo Remix)

14. Telephones - Blaff

15. Athlete Whippet - Your Love Is Lifting Me

16. Slackin Beats - Does He Bring Something?