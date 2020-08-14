Magnetic Mix 111: Wolf Story

Wolf Story SKYPER photography

French duo Wolf Story have been bubbling up over the past few years, releasing music on Einmusika, Made In Miami & Get Physical, while remixing for the likes of Dennis Cruz. Their latest “Waiting For You” with Queen Rose is a deep and soulful stomper out now on No Fuss Records. With the new music swirling and it being one of the members birthday today, we had them make us a Magnetic Mix to celebrate. Disclosure: Emeric (who’s birthday it is today) is also an occasional contributor to the magazine.

“The mix includes our latest track ‘Waiting For You’ released on London based label No Fuss and Roger Sanchez is working on a remix of this track at the moment,” explains Wolf Story. "We included as well ‘Save It’ with South African duo Taola on the vocal, out on Oscar G's label Made In Miami. The mix goes different directions because at the Wolf Story studios we don't like to be stuck in one genre."

Listen to the mix below and follow along with the tracklist.

01. Wolf Story feat Queen Rose - Waiting for You - No Fuss

02. Whitsquare - Stina - Freerange

03. Monkey Safari - Palomar - Get Physical

04. Pryda - Reeperbahn - Pryda Rec

05. Crazy P - Changes (Hot Toddy remix) - 2020 Vision

06. Dantiez, Dantiez, KDP - We Are Human - D-Vine Sounds

07. Wolf Story - Between The World And Me - Get Physical

08. Bicep - Higher Level - Feel My Bicep

09. Wolf Story - Save it - Made in Miami

10. Blaze - Lovelee Day (2020 Vision Mix) - 2020 Vision

11. DJ Gregory - Elle - Faya Combo

12. Kevin Yost - Messing With My Soul - IRecords

13. John Tejada - Sweat On The Walls - Poker Flat Rec

14. Dennis Ferrer - Sinfonia Della Notte - Strictly Rhythm

15. Atzazz, Julian Gomes - It's My Time (Jimpster remix) - Atjazz rec

16. Josh Butler - Link - Rejected

17. Oscar G - Faith - Nervous