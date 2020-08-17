Magnetic Mix 112: Low Steppa

Low Steppa Ashleigh Willaimz

British DJ, producer and label owner Low Steppa broke onto the scene at the top of the last decade with his bootleg of Route 94’s “My Love.” Since then he has launched his label Simma Black and gone on to be a regular on the UK festival circuit, along with the top house labels in the world. He released his new album Boiling Point two weeks ago that includes a slew of new music, some recent releases and vocal collabs to distill the soaring and uplifting house music people expect from Low Steppa into one project.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

With the new album out now, there was no better time to get him in for a Magnetic Mix. The new mix includes a load of music from the album as well as some other tracks he really likes at the moment. Though it is primed for dancing out, you can make your home into your personal dancefloor and pretend it is the weekend again.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

“Hope you enjoy this mix as much as did making it,” says Low Steppa. “It follows my album Boiling Point and debut essential mix and features some of my bangers and personal favorites I've worked on over the last few years."

Tracklist:

1. Low Steppa - Sunshine

2. Low Steppa - Wanna Show You feat. Reigns

3. Tom Ferry and Kiesza - I Think That I Like You (Low Steppa Remix)

4. HWG - Can't Fool Me (low Steppa Remix)

5. Low Steppa - Disco Banger

6. Bobby Blanco & Mikki Moto - 3AM (Low Steppa Remix)

7. Duck Sauce - aNYway (Low Steppa Remix)

8. Roog and Allain Clark - From Me To You (Low Steppa Remix)

9. Heller & Farley Project - Ultra Flava (Low Steppa & Johan S Remix) 10. Low Steppa - Collecting Dust

11. Low Steppa - Our Time

12. Low Steppa - Love Jam

13. Low Steppa feat Mica Paris - Heaven

14. Michael Gray - The Weekend (Low Steppa Remix)

15. Low Steppa feat Reigns - Weekend Love

16. Crookers - A Place In My Heart (Low Steppa Remix)