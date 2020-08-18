Magnetic Mix 113: Serenity Section

A fresh and eclectic mix of house, garage, and dnb from a new kid on the block

One of the most important parts of being an electronic music media outlet is seeking out fresh up and coming talent and giving them a chance to shine. It's a shame to constantly see the same names being recycled over and over when there is an almost infinite pool of undiscovered artists out there who can more or less stand toe to toe with those at the top. We are proud to be a platform that gives opportunities to those who deserve them, and with the world still shut down, there's really no excuse not to do so.

Serenity Section

As such, we present to you a fresh face for our Magnetic Mix series. Hailing from Orange County California, local talent Serenity Section has provided us with a fresh, wide-ranging and eclectic mix of house, garage, and dnb. Although he's yet to release on a label, Serenity Section already has a string of releases showing that one truly has the ability to take control of their own career. With this DIY mentality early on in his career, it's safe to say the future is looking bright for this young talent.

Tracklist

1. High Seas - Sainte Vie

2. Good Enough - XXYYXX

3. Fallout - David Keno

4. This Beat - Gettoblaster, Servante

5. The Mechanism - Disclosure, Friend Within

6. Boomerang (Sammy Porter Extended Mix) - DJ S.K.T & Jem Cooke

7. Romeo (Harry Romero Remix - Edit) - Basement JAXX ft. Kele Le Roc

8. Oh the No - Kyle Watson

9. Heard it All (Tough Love Remix) - James Silk

10. Do it, Try it (TEPR Remix) - M83

11. Genesis (Serenity Section Remix) - Grimes

12. You’ll Be There - Drinks on Me

13. Take it Easy - Conducta

14. Rushing Back (MJ Cole Remix) - Flume, Vera Blue

15. Flowers (Sunship Edit) - Sweet Female Attitude

16. This Time of Morning (Mikey B Remix) - Local

17. Through it All (Hedex Remix) - DJ Zinc, Maverick Sabre

18. Warning (Bou Remix) - Shy FX, Gappy Ranks

19. Hard to Find - DJ Marky, Dirtbag

20. Even If - Calibre