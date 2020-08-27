Magnetic Mix 115: Weska

Over the past few years, Canadian producer Weska has been on a steady rise towards the top of the scene, with releases on key labels like Drumcode, Cocoon, Kraftek, and more. He even collabed with Bart Skills for their Polarize EP on Drumcode. Lately, he's been focusing on self-releasing his back catalog via his 'Wave' series. We're all about the DIY work mentality, and as such, we invited him to provide a mix for our Magnetic Mix series. The hour-long session weaves in and out of tough grooves, swirling atmospheres, and tight transitions.

Tracklist:

01. Danniel Selfmade, Hugo Bianco - Freak State [Moan]

02. Remy Unger - Feel The Force [Waxbox]

03. Wilian Kraupp - Hijack [Stereo]

04. Kiko - Drummata [Noir]

05. And.Id - Player [Gruuv]

06. DJ T. - The Day It All Started [Play It Say It]

07. Pablo Say - Comeon [Codex]

08. Adana Twins - Pavan [Tau]

09. La Fleur - Stalker [Power Plant Records]

10. Dosem - Restart This [Truesoul]

11. Stefano Ritteri - Feel This [Saved]

12. Oscar L - Vertigo [Truesoul]

13. Weska - There Should Be Some

14. David Keno - WTF [Hot Trax]

15. Cosmic Boys - My World (Bart Skils Edit)