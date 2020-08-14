Micco x Elias Are Here To Chill With "Slow Tidings"
This downtempo beat lands on Absent Mind.
Showcasing some wonderful nuances in production and only on their fourth release to date is the duo Micco x Elias, who have a new song out today. Releasing through London label Absent Mind is "Slow Tidings," a mellow cut that features vocals from ARIA.
Expect drifting chords with an edge of melancholia, splintered gasps of percussion and a hazy feel that carries from the start to finish. Warm energy is offered in the pair's style, and there is an intricate attention to detail that earmarks them as a rising talent.
Just in time to unwind on a Friday night, you can get lost in "Slow Tidings" right here.