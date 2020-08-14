Micco x Elias Are Here To Chill With "Slow Tidings"

Micco x Elias Absent Mind

Showcasing some wonderful nuances in production and only on their fourth release to date is the duo Micco x Elias, who have a new song out today. Releasing through London label Absent Mind is "Slow Tidings," a mellow cut that features vocals from ARIA.

Expect drifting chords with an edge of melancholia, splintered gasps of percussion and a hazy feel that carries from the start to finish. Warm energy is offered in the pair's style, and there is an intricate attention to detail that earmarks them as a rising talent.

Just in time to unwind on a Friday night, you can get lost in "Slow Tidings" right here.