Mission Workshop Releases Laptop Tote Bag, The Drift

Mission Workshop

Mission Workshop has released their new laptop tote bag, The Drift.

The company says that it is one of the most versatile bags they have ever made. It comes with pockets for your laptop, tablet, phone, documents, keys, and water bottle, in addition to a 28-liter main compartment. The bag weighs 2.8 pounds, comes with an over the shoulder strap and costs $235. It is available in black, gray, brown, navy and black camo colorways.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Get it on their website here.