NAMM 2021 Cancelled, Being Replaced With Weeklong Digital Event Believe In Music

We have already become accustomed to events in 2020 being canceled due to COVID-19, but now we have a major event on the calendar for the start of 2021 biting the dust. NAMM in January 2021 has been canceled and is being replaced by Believe in Music, a weeklong event that will be held digitally.

“Given the current realities of the COVID-19 pandemic and the health and safety of NAMM members as our first priority, it is now clear there is no path forward for an in-person event in California, and we have made the difficult decision to cancel The 2021 NAMM Show,” says NAMM in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

NAMM describes Believe In Music as “thought-leader led education for all segments of the industry, networking and AI matchmaking, and business-to-business-focused opportunities to reaffirm and grow business connections, launch new products, share brand initiatives and engage with customers in real-time.”

Joe Lamond, NAMM President and CEO, says, “While it remains unsafe for us to gather in person in January, Believe in Music week will use new, intuitive technology to connect us all to harness the incredible energy that happens when we come together. With a robust marketplace to launch new products and share your brand story, Believe in Music will also feature networking and matchmaking for our buyers and our sellers, education for all segments of the industry, and live music and concerts.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

And just like at all NAMM events, these activities will raise awareness and financial support to serve our NAMM family across our Circle of Benefits model. Believe in Music week will be a critical step for our industry to help us prepare for the new year and new opportunities.”

Believe In Music will take place the week of January 18, 2021.

We will see how this all comes together over the next few months, but head to the BelieveinMusic website.