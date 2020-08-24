New Burning Man Documentary 'Art On Fire' Available to Watch Online

Jordan Ching

Burning Man has released their official documentary Burning Man: Art on Fire across various platforms including Vimeo, Virgin Media, Amazon Prime, Apple TV, and Google Play. Filmed in 2018, the doc is a behind the scenes look at the artists who build Burning Man, including the temple builders and man-base makers. The difficult timing of the sudden death of Burning Man’s founder Larry Harvey, blinding dust storms and more challenges them.

The documentary was launched first on Kindling, Burning Man's non-profit virtual events platform, earlier this month and is now available to rent other places.

Watch the trailer below and rent it where you can.