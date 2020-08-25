New Documentary, Vinyl Nation, Digs Into Resurgence Of Vinyl Format

Vinyl Nation Sherri Kauk

A new film looks to explore the emotional appeal of what makes vinyl so great to so many. The new film Vinyl Nation examines the rise, fall and then rise again of vinyl as a format and almost way of life for many in the music business. It has gone from the primary format of consuming music, to going nearly extinct, to now something that is exploding again.

Vinyl Nation was filmed during pre-COVID spring 2019 at record conventions, record labels, record stores and pressing plants in 14 American cities.

On April 18-19, 2020, on what would have been Record Store Day weekend, Vinyl Nation partnered with the RSD organization and 200 independent record stores in 46 states to offer the movie digitally for one weekend with 100% of the proceeds going to the record stores. By Monday, they had raised $37,000 for independent record stores in their struggle to stay in business during a pandemic.

It will be released digitally this Friday, August 28 with over 100 partners in 33 states who will receive 50% of all tickets sold. See a list of places to watch virtually here. Watch the trailer below.

