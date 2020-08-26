Ólafur Arnalds Details New Album 'some kind of peace,' Shares Two Singles

Photo by Anna Maggy; design by Torsten Posselt.

Ólafur Arnalds has announced his new album some kind of peace, which will be released later this year. In addition to the album, two songs from the project have been released "We Contain Multitudes” and “Back To The Sky” featuring JDFR.

The title was born out of a mantra worth living by “we can’t control anything that happens to us. All we can do is control how we react to what life gives us.” The label describes the LP as Arnalds music juxtaposed against a chaotic world. It includes collabs with Bonobo, JFDR and Josin.

The project was written at his studio at the harbor in downtown Reykjavík, which had been completed just before lockdown began. He had finished about half of the album before the pandemic and then the rest flowed rather naturally once he was stuck there.

“This album is almost an awakening for me to a completely new life that I don’t think I would have been ready for otherwise,” Arnalds says. “I’m in a very happy relationship now that I don’t think I would be if I hadn’t had the shock to my system, because I just wouldn’t have been open to it. So this album is very much about love, and not being afraid of it.”

some kind of peace will be released on November 6. Pre-order it in various formats here.

01. Loom (feat. Bonobo)

02. Woven Song

03. Spiral

04. Still / Sound

05. Back To The Sky (feat. JFDR)

06. Zero

07. New Grass

08. The Bottom Line (feat. Josin)

09. We Contain Multitudes

10. Undone