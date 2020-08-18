Open Mike Eagle Details New Album 'Anime, Trauma and Divorce' & Single "Bucciarati"

The new album will come out in October.

Open Mike Eagle Kim Newmoney

Open Mike Eagle has announced his new album Anime, Trauma and Divorce. He has shared the single “Bucciarati” featuring Kari Faux. Executive produced by Jacknife Lee, the album features beats from Black Milk, Gold Panda and Frank Leone.

The 12-track project includes previously released singles "I'm A Joester (Black Power Fantasy)," which came out via Adult Swim, and "The Edge of New Clothes.”

The album was inspired by a few personal crises Open Mike Eagle was going through and he decided to use rap as a way of getting through them.

“Before the world went to shit I was already in the middle of a few personal crisis'. Shit had gone haywire personally and professionally and my therapist had to remind me that I have an outlet to process some of my shit in rap music,” he says in a statement. “So I made a bunch of painful rap songs and Jacknife Lee was kind enough to help me make good music out of them. Maybe it can help other people too. It probably won't but maybe."

Anime, Trauma and Divorce will be released on October 16 via his independent label AutoReverse Records. Pre-order the LP here.

Tracklist:

1. Death Parade prod. by Caleb Stone

2. Headass (Idiot Shinji) feat. Video Dave, prod. by Black Milk

3. Sweatpants Spiderman prod. by Caleb Stone

4. Bucciarati feat. Kari Faux, prod. by Caleb Stone

5. Asa's Bop feat. Lil A$e, prod. by Frank Leone

6. The Edge of New Clothes prod. by Loden

7. Everything Ends Last Year prod. by Caleb Stone

8. The Black Mirror Episode prod. by Loden

9. Wtf is Self Care prod. by Gold Panda

10. I'm a Joestar (Black Power Fantasy) prod. by Frank Leone

11. Airplane Boneyard prod. by Frank Leone

12. Fifteen Twenty Feet Ocean Nah (Live from the Joco Cruise) feat. Lil A$e, prod. by Nedarb