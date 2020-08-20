These articles will focus on specific EP premieres/reviews for certain artists/labels within the 140 scene and beyond. This one features the artist B:Thorough with his track "Angel in Disguise" forthcoming via his own record label, Textured.

B:THOROUGH Benjamin Lloyd

B:Thorough is constantly upping the levels with each release he puts out. His production style as a whole is very hard to match, especially when it comes to this emotive, ethereal type of grime music. B is a good mate and while he always has a smile on his face, this kind of music is a stark contrast to his feel-good, energetic self. However, this "sadboi" sound is just one side to B:Thorough's eclectic production style. We were lucky enough to premiere the track "Angels in Disguise," which you can listen to below.

Premiere: B:Thorough - Angel In Disguise:

TXT002 artwork.

In classic B:Thorough fashion, he's got me tearing up even before the drop. The vocal chops he's used work so well with the synths and the intro starts of in a very melodic way, building you up to the drop.

The sub on the drop is heavy and when partnered with all the other high-end sounds it ends up tugging on your heart strings. Perfect sadboi music from my favorite guy in grime. Make sure to check the fallow remix. The entire release drops on September 4.

