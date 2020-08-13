Premiere: Fort Knox Five Presents Funk The World 60
Fort Knox Five started their Funk The World mix series back in December 2011 when things were quite a bit different in the world. Over that span they have invited a slew of different artists onto the series to mix the show, but now at 60 episodes they are doing it themselves. This one is mixes by Steve Raskin of Fort Knox Five who wants bring some happiness to your day. Dive into this hour of deep cuts of funk, soul and disco with Fort Knox Five.
01. Tommy Stewart - Bump & Hustle Music (Shaka Loves You Edit)
02. Haynesy - Big_Mouth (Remix)
03. Liquid Spirit - 20syl Remix
04. Fort Knox Five vs. A Tribe Called Quest - Reach for the Rhyme (DC's Finest Remix)
05. Jamie Graham - And Now Your Gone (DC's Finest Remix Remix)
06. Lack of Afro - Take It Up A Notch (feat Wax & Herbal T)
07. Disc0beta - Down The Block
08. DJWood - PlumNuts
09. Boogie Belgique - Commodore
10. X-Ray Ted - Chopsys New Groove
11. Kibosh - Loopback ft. Timothy Wisdom
12. Mustafa Akbar - Resist (Fort Knox Five Remix)
13. Prosper & Stabfinger - Lucky Six ft. Lions Pride
14. Sugar Hill Gang - Rappers Delight feat Chali 2na (DC’s Finest Remix)
15. Anderson Paak - Am I Wrong (N-You-Up & Nick Studer Remix)
16. N2N - Lunch Box Boogie
16. Yung Bae - Laa La Laaa feat. Flamingosis
17. Dusty Springfield - Spooky (Jayl Funk Edit)