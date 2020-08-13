Premiere: Fort Knox Five Presents Funk The World 60

Neil Mcelmon

Fort Knox Five started their Funk The World mix series back in December 2011 when things were quite a bit different in the world. Over that span they have invited a slew of different artists onto the series to mix the show, but now at 60 episodes they are doing it themselves. This one is mixes by Steve Raskin of Fort Knox Five who wants bring some happiness to your day. Dive into this hour of deep cuts of funk, soul and disco with Fort Knox Five.

01. Tommy Stewart - Bump & Hustle Music (Shaka Loves You Edit)

02. Haynesy - Big_Mouth (Remix)

03. Liquid Spirit - 20syl Remix

04. Fort Knox Five vs. A Tribe Called Quest - Reach for the Rhyme (DC's Finest Remix)

05. Jamie Graham - And Now Your Gone (DC's Finest Remix Remix)

06. Lack of Afro - Take It Up A Notch (feat Wax & Herbal T)

07. Disc0beta - Down The Block

08. DJWood - PlumNuts

09. Boogie Belgique - Commodore

10. X-Ray Ted - Chopsys New Groove

11. Kibosh - Loopback ft. Timothy Wisdom

12. Mustafa Akbar - Resist (Fort Knox Five Remix)

13. Prosper & Stabfinger - Lucky Six ft. Lions Pride

14. Sugar Hill Gang - Rappers Delight feat Chali 2na (DC’s Finest Remix)

15. Anderson Paak - Am I Wrong (N-You-Up & Nick Studer Remix)

16. N2N - Lunch Box Boogie

16. Yung Bae - Laa La Laaa feat. Flamingosis

17. Dusty Springfield - Spooky (Jayl Funk Edit)