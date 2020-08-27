Premiere: Pigeon Hole Share Dark & Heavy Bass Cut "Worldwide" From New EP 'Bugs'

via Pigeon Hole

Up next from Pigeon Hole is "Worldwide," one of four tracks that can be found on their Bugs EP, out tomorrow. The Canadian pair, otherwise known as Colin McCue and Lee Napthine, are releasing this new collection through Liquid Stranger's bass label WAKAAN this week, and it is bursting with creativity.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

"Worldwide" takes you on a rolling journey filled with atmospheric builds; keeping you hooked as it teases low hums of bass and dashed vocal hits.

You will also find on the EP a powerhouse title track, the eerie "Skeleton" and the percussion-filled "Hackles." Pigeon Hole declare this project "our skewed version of a dubstep sci-fi soundtrack" and we fully agree.

Check out the premiere of "Worldwide" below.