Premiere: Ronnie Spiteri - Breathe [We Are The Brave]

Today, Magnetic brings you an exclusive premiere from leading techno imprint We Are The Brave. Taken from his forthcoming EP, 'Breathe', by Ronnie Spiteri, is a snappy-groove laden record that borders on the side of tech-house while keeping the clubby techno elements at the forefront. The deep bassline paired with the kick work in tandem to create a pumping rhythm that keeps your body and feet moving from the moment you press play. Grab your copy of Breathe here.

Track: Breathe

Artist: Ronnie Spiteri

Label: We Are The Brave

Format: Digital

Release Date: 8-28-2020