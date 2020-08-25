Premiere: Super Duper - We Had Everything / Pasadena

Alysse Gafkjen

Nashville-producer Super Duper is prepping his upcoming debut album HALLELUJAH! out this fall, but before we can get to that point, he is releasing the first two singles from the LP tomorrow titled We Had Everything / Pasadena. We are premiering those two tracks today.

The EP opens with the triumphant “We Had Everything.” It is funky and built for the summer, flying by with slapping bass, breezy vocals about lost memories and lost love. This is coupled with upbeat drums, piano floating on top and a soaring synth line.

“We Had Everything is a special song that evolved quite a bit from the demo. It was originally a laid-back dance song with just a female vocal. I always loved the chorus but felt like it could use some more upbeat production,” explains Super Duper. “I reworked it and asked a few other singers to join the song. So now it goes from Lonas singing to a gang vocal to Bre Kennedy on the chorus. It's a little bit of a mixed bag but just works! The talking on the chorus is actually audio from behind the scenes footage while we were working on the song which felt like a nice cherry on top.”

It closes with the two-stepping and shapeless “Pasadena” that just goes without ever peaking in a hook or giving way to an extended break. It remains steady with echoing synths that seem to fly like birds over the beach, sturdy drums and a deep voice constantly guiding the track in the background.

“Pasadena is actually named after the city it was created in. I went on a trip with 2 other amazing producers, Robert Marvin and Ian Keaggy," Super Duper says. "We rented an Airbnb for a week and just worked on whatever music we wanted. No rules or goals. Pasadena came from that week.”

Stream the tracks above and stay tuned for more info on the album coming this fall.