Premiere: We Should Hang Out More - Tokens [Jackie Knows Karate]
A feelgood summertime house anthem
Magnetic brings you a fresh premiere from Glasgow duo We Should Hang Out More, taken from their new three-track EP March Last Year. A pristinely produced house record, 'Tokens' places them and budding new label Jackie Knows Karate Records at the forefront of Scotland’s dance music scene. Lush sweeping atmospheres, warm chords, and bumping grooves come together for a perfect summertime house anthem.
Track: Tokens
Artist: We Should Hang Out More
Label: Jackie Knows Karate
Release Date: 8/21/2020