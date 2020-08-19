Premiere: We Should Hang Out More - Tokens [Jackie Knows Karate]

Magnetic brings you a fresh premiere from Glasgow duo We Should Hang Out More, taken from their new three-track EP March Last Year. A pristinely produced house record, 'Tokens' places them and budding new label Jackie Knows Karate Records at the forefront of Scotland’s dance music scene. Lush sweeping atmospheres, warm chords, and bumping grooves come together for a perfect summertime house anthem.

