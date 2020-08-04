The new album will drop in October on Planet Mu.

Rian Treanor has detailed his sophomore album File Under UK Metaplasm. He has released the first single “Hypnic Jerks” to give you a sense of the madness to come. Stream it on Bandcamp or Spotify.

The project was born after a trip to Uganda in 2018 where he performed at Nyege Nyege Festival. He then spent a month at their Nyege Nyege's Boutique Studio in Kampala. He was influenced by singeli, Tanzania's own lightning-fast dance sound and the syncopated drum patterns he heard at the festival.

He returned home to Rotherham in the North of England and refined his tracks around these ideas and File Under UK Metaplasm was born. This album is sweaty, fast and uptempo.

"It's using all those formulaic dance structures but just slightly mangled or messed up," he says in a statement. "I'm still focused on making dance music for clubs, but how far can you push that before it's just no."

File Under UK Metaplasm will be released on October 2 via Planet Mu.

Tracklist:

01. Hypnic Jerks

02. Vacuum Angle

03. Mirror Instant

04. Metrogazer

05. Closed Curve

06. Opponent Process

07. Debouncing

08. Metaplasm

09. Orders From The Pausing