Roland Releases Free 2.0 TR-8S Update With FM Synthesis Engine & More

via Roland

Roland has released the 2.0 version update for their TR-8S Rhythm Performer. The new free update offers enhancements like an FM synthesis engine with Morph control, expanded performance effects, and helpful reload functions to speed up workflow.

Version 2.0 adds Saturator, Freq Shift, Ring Mod, and Spread effects to the mix, which can be assigned to control knobs for shaping sounds on the fly. It also adds many reload functions that restore pattern and kit elements to their stored states with quick actions, providing new ways to manipulate beats while creating sounds and performing live.

The newly added FM synthesis engine delivers an array of tone colors, including silvery metallic hits and other harmonically rich percussion sounds. Users can sweep through sonic variations with the ultra-expressive Morph control, FM depth, ratio, and feedback with knob movements. FM sounds can be blended with classic TR sounds and custom samples. Get more information on their website.