Saga Of Wu-Tang Clan's 'Once Upon A Time In Shaolin' & Martin Shkreli Reportedly Coming To Netflix

Will Fenwick

The strange tale of Wu-Tang Clan’s unheard album (to almost all) Once Upon A Time In Shaolin is reportedly being made into a Netflix film, because of course it is.

Paul Downs Colaizzo is helming a film that purports to tell the true story of how the album was created and sold to pharmadouche Martin Shkreli for reportedly $2 million under the condition that he would own the only copy of the album and could not disseminate the project for 88 years.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

The album was recorded in secret over six years and sold in an auction, which the very punchable looking hedge fund manager Shkreli bought. It was revealed that he purchased the album three months after he had bought hiked up the price of up the price of medication Daraprim from $13.50 to $750 a pill. Once they learned of who he was, Wu-Tang Clan donated a “significant portion” of the earnings from the auction to charity.

Shkreli got himself into legal trouble and is currently serving a seven year prison sentence for securities fraud. The federal government seized the album as they seized millions in assets from him.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

According to Collider, Ian Edelman (How to Make It in America) wrote the script, and Wu-Tang Clan’s RZA is expected to produce alongside Plan B. More information about who will be in the film and a timeline has not been revealed, but there is plenty to work with on this.