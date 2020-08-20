Snow Peak Launches 2020 Fall / Winter Apparel Collection

Snow Peak has launched its 2020 fall / winter collection with a slew of new clothing and accessories.

Snow Peak 2020 Fall Winter Collection via Snow Peak

Snow Peak has launched its fall / winter 2020 apparel collection. The new collection draws inspiration from minimalist silhouettes of workwear and traditional Japanese designs.

It offers outerwear, tops, pants, and accessories in muted and neutral colors like dark blues and tans. They are designed to work in both rural and urban environments with a mix of fabrics like duck cloth, Kanecaron, denim and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Head to Snow Peak's website for more info on the clothing and see some of the images below.

Snow Peak

Snow Peak