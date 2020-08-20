Spotlight: IRX112BT Powered 12” Portable Speaker with Bluetooth

Big sound in a small footprint, perfect for DJs, Musicians, Presenters and more, the JBL IRX series is hard to beat.

The JBL IRX112BT (Also available in an 8" model or 108BT) portable powered speaker delivers class-leading output and clarity, total ease of use and an unrivaled feature set at our most affordable price point. Sound amazing with a custom, pro-grade PA engineered to outperform larger competing systems. EQ presets let you dial in optimal tone in an instant—no experience necessary—and built-in dbx feedback suppression lets you crank it up with confidence. Play music, soundtracks and backing tracks with Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming, and ensure your voice carries over background music with one-touch ducking. Two mic/line combo inputs and an XLR pass-thru output round out this lightweight, durable PA. Performers, content producers, fitness instructors and presenters on the go can count on the versatile, full-featured IRX112BT to serve up stunning, pro-quality sound, every time.

Key Features:

Big Sound, Small Box - Class-leading output and frequency response in a compact design

Bluetooth 5.0 Audio Streaming - Easily stream audio with greater wireless range, speed and accuracy using Bluetooth 5.0

Feedback Suppression - dbx® Automatic Feedback Suppression for trouble-free operation

EQ Presets - Four selectable EQ presets to easily tune the speaker for a range of applications

Music Ducking - Soundcraft®-designed ducking automatically attenuates music when speech is detected

HIGHLIGHTS

CLASS-LEADING OUTPUT AND CLARITY - The IRX112BT draws from seven decades of legendary JBL engineering to deliver the highest measured output and the widest frequency response in its class, with SPL, wattage and performance ratings equivalent to larger competitive loudspeakers.

BLUETOOTH AND AUDIO I/O - Bluetooth 5.0 audio streaming lets you play backing tracks, video soundtracks or recorded music between sets with greater wireless range, speed and accuracy—even link two speakers to create a true stereo image. Two XLR/TRS combo inputs and an XLR pass-thru output to connect additional speakers round out I/O options.

RUGGED AND ROAD-TESTED - Like every JBL speaker, the IRX112BT undergoes 100 hours of stress testing to ensure it’ll perform flawlessly in real-world conditions.

TAKE THE GUESSWORK OUT OF GREAT SOUND - Sound your best in seconds with four EQ presets modeled after a range of common performance scenarios. Built-in dbx feedback suppression protects speakers—and your ears—by automatically stopping feedback before it starts. One-touch, Soundcraft-designed ducking automatically lowers music volume when speech input is detected, ensuring every word is heard loud and clear.

POWERFUL GETS MORE PORTABLE - The IRX112BT is engineered to deliver big-system sound in a compact footprint. Its ultra-lightweight, durable polypropylene cabinet will have you loading in and out in minutes, and ergonomic handles make transport a breeze. In short, you’ll enjoy big, crystal-clear sound without the hassle of hauling a huge system.

Who is it for?

MUSICIANS/PERFORMERS - Musicians and performers looking for a great-sounding, easy-to-use sound reinforcement speaker in a portable, affordable package.

PRESENTERS/INSTRUCTORS - Mobile presenters and fitness instructors looking for an easy-to-use, compact PA solution with Bluetooth audio and built-in music ducking.

HOSPITALITY/GOVERNMENT INSTALLATIONS - Hospitality/government installations requiring professional sound quality with ease of use and minimal setup time.

SPECS:

SYSTEM TYPE: Powered 12” two-way

CABINET: Polypropylene with full steel grille

MAX SPL: 127 dB peak

FREQUENCY RESPONSE (±3 dB): 53 Hz – 20 kHz

POWER RATING: 1300 watts peak

INPUT IMPEDANCE: 10k ohm balanced

COVERAGE PATTERN: 90º (horizontal) x 60º (vertical) nominal

BLUETOOTH: Audio streaming, Bluetooth version 5.0

DSP: 4 presets, feedback suppression, ducking

I/O: 2 XLR/TRS combo mic/line inputs, 1 XLR pass-thru output

MOUNTING: 35 mm pole socket

NET WEIGHT: 27.3 lb (12.4 kg)

DIMENSIONS (D x W x H): 11.77 x 15.75 x 24.35 in

(299 x 400 x 618.4 mm)