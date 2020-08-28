Spotlight: Point Blank Shows How to Create Your Own Instruments with Logic Pro X 10.5’s Sampler

To celebrate the release of Apple’s Logic Pro X 10.5, Point Blank are creating a number of tutorial videos which explore the update’s new features.

In this video, Point Blank Lecturer David Stone shows some handy tips and tricks using Logic 10.5’s Sampler, including how to create your own instrument from samples, mould your sounds using the plugin’s inbuilt parameters and more. The new sampler intelligently analyses the audio you drag in and automatically maps them to keys, meaning it’s easier than ever to start creating your own expressive and unique sounds.

David Stone is one half of drum n' bass act Gerra & Stone and his work has received regular plays across BBC Radio 1, 1Xtra and Kiss FM. His tracks regularly chart in Beatport top 10. He’s also a successful DJ and PB graduate.