Spotlight: Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp Explains His Iconic Songwriting for Point Blank

Spandau Ballet’s Gary Kemp joined Point Blank last month to deliver an insightful talk about the inspiration behind his iconic songwriting.

Gary Kemp is the man behind all 23 of Spandau Ballet’s hit singles such as “True,” “Gold,” “Through the Barricades,” “To Cut a Long Story Short” and more. In 2012, Kemp was an Ivor Novello Award winner for Outstanding Song Collection. As well as being one of the most important songwriters of the 1980s, Kemp appeared in a number of films including The Bodyguard with Whitney Houston, The Krays and Killing Zoe.

Tune in to find out about the songwriting methods and techniques behind his global success.

During the video, Kemp discusses his roots with the 80s sensation Spandau Ballet, growing up in Islington, his work as an actor, buying his first synth and much more. He delves into his songwriting processes and how some of these timeless classics came together in the studio as well as where he finds his inspiration.