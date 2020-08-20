Spotlight: T.Williams Breaks Down His Disclosure "Latch" Remix for Point Blank

He breaks down the critical "Latch" remix, which helped build his 2.8M-strong following on SoundCloud, showcasing the original stems the production duo Disclosure sent him

Point Blank were joined by DJ and producer T.Williams to discuss the art of the remix and how you can ascend from being a bedroom producer to remixing and releases tracks with some of the biggest artists in the world.

Point Blank lecturer and London-based local legend, T.Williams, has released music on the respected NYC house label Strictly Rhythm, held a residency for BBC Radio 1 and signed a deal with PMR Records - a label home to Disclosure, Jessie Ware, Jai Paul, Jamie Woon and others. Over his impressive 12-years in the industry, he's been featured on FACT Magazine's long-standing producer series, FACT Against the Clock, performed live for Boiler Room and countless DJ slots around the globe. His stream of flawless tracks, including “Fatherless” with Breach and his remix of Disclosure and Sam Smith's “Latch,” are still club classics to date.

During his masterclass, the DJ and producer talks about his humble beginnings making UK garage on Cubase and ReBirth as a teenager, sending out dubplates to radio stations and how you can go from your bedroom to the mainstage. In addition, he breaks down the critical “Latch” remix, which helped build his 2.8M-strong following on SoundCloud, showcasing the original stems the production duo Disclosure sent him.