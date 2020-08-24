Spotlight - The EON ONE Compact All-In-One Rechargeable Personal PA

The JBL EON ONE COMPACT

Buy Here | MSRP $549 Currently on Sale for $499

Full Editorial Review Here - JBL EON ONE Compact

The JBL EON ONE Compact packs a professional-grade loudspeaker, a full-featured 4-channel digital mixer and Bluetooth audio streaming and control into our most compact battery-powered PA yet, weighing in at just under 18 pounds. Quickly and effortlessly get great sound with the integrated premium effects and presets that can be customized right from a phone or tablet using the JBL Compact Connect app. Presenters, fitness instructors and emcees will appreciate EON ONE Compact’s ducking feature, which lowers background music volume when speech input is detected. Broadcast music playback over Bluetooth to up to 4 EON ONE Compact speakers, or expand the system using the pass thru output jack. Get amazing sounds fast with Lexicon and dbx inspired effects and presets. Whether you’re a singer-songwriter, DJ, presenter, fitness instructor, or you just want to enjoy amazing sound on the go, the JBL EON ONE Compact delivers big sound in a highly portable package.

WORLD-CLASS ACOUSTIC PERFORMANCE

The EON ONE Compact may be small enough to carry in one hand, but its sound is big enough to fill the room. You’ll be amazed at the 112 decibels of rich, crystal-clear sound produced by this ultra-compact system. Its 8-inch woofer extends low-end response to 37.5 Hz—nearly an octave lower than other PAs in its class.

CLASS-LEADING CONNECTIVITY

The EON ONE Compact offers more inputs than any system in its class. Two XLR/TRS combo jacks, one 1/4-inch hi-Z guitar input and one 1/8-inch aux input connect microphones, line-level instruments and audio playback sources; phantom power supports condenser microphones, and pro-grade preamps deliver full, rich sound from any microphone. Plus, a 1/4-inch pass thru jack lets you expand your system with additional EON ONE Compact units. Use the built-in headphone jack to rehearse privately or dial in presets before performances. Two high-power USB 3.0 ports allow high-speed charging of tablets, phones and select DJ devices.

TOTAL CONTROL AT YOUR FINGERTIPS

The JBL Compact Connect app allows for quick setup by selecting and controlling effects and presets right from a phone or tablet. Broadcast Bluetooth provides the ability to sync and control up to four EON ONE Compact units from one single source for music playback.

BATTERY POWERED

Play more sets and teach more classes, confident in EON ONE Compact’s 12-hour battery life. Swap out batteries in seconds—no tools necessary—and charge batteries in just 2.5 hours, without degrading battery life. You can even charge while the system is in use! Additional batteries available separately.

ROBUST AND RELIABLE

Like every JBL speaker, the EON ONE Compact undergoes 100 hours of stress testing to ensure that it’ll perform flawlessly in real-world conditions. The system is encased in a light, durable polypropylene shell that’s rugged enough to handle the toughest gigs yet elegant enough to display in a home.

IN THE BOX:

EON ONE Compact Portable PA System

Rechargeable Battery

IEC Charging Cable

Quickstart Guide

