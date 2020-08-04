Still at Home Gear Guide Part 2 - More Stuff To Stay Happy, Healthy and Comfortable

Ok, so summer is a bit of a mess but at least you are managing to get out a little bit here and there right? All the non-mask wearers have spread the pandemic deep and wide and now we are looking at another wave of lockdowns and more time at home. Here are some things that will help as we cruise late summer and fall at home.

Cool Clogs!

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Stegmann Eco Wool Clogs - You are going to be lopping around your house a lot, so might as well do it in extreme comfort and dare we say, cool clogs. The Stegmann clog has been a favorite of ours for a while and been epic for chilling at the campsite or post shred session. Now you are at home all the time, hustling from zoom calls to the fridge to monitoring the tots, you need some full-time functional comfort on your feet. The new EcoWool clog cleans up the design a touch, sources all-natural wool from indie farms that practice sustainable and cruelty free farming - which is fantastic. You can feel good and feel good about this footwear. The clogs are perfect for hopping around the house and even taking out the trash, they are anatomically shaped, and comfort is off the charts. They come in both men and women's sizes so you can be house-troll twinsies, yay.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Vodka so good that it's almost like drinking water! Dirty Martini highly recommended.

Neft Vodka - This might be one of the best-tasting vodkas that we have ever tried, and that's saying a lot because we drink a lot. The first thing you will notice about the packaging is that it looks like an oil can and kind of ditches the classic "premium" packaging for a more functional design that will get super cold (and stay cold) and won't break. Think of this as the Land Rover of vodkas, it's ready to take anywhere, and it's badass! So the taste, yeah we know, vodka doesn't have a taste per se but more of a smoothness and wince factor. NEFT is made from Austrian spring water, fifty years filtered beneath the Alps, and when it's chilled, there is nothing better for a martini. With a blend of four ancient rye grains, this vodka produces a distinctively crisp and smooth experience with no medicinal after taste. Get it if you can find it, great for camping to up the GLAMP factor.

Coconu CBD All Purpose Body Oil - If you are lucky enough to be home with a significant other or a roommate with benefits, you need to get some of this stuff stat. It's a hybrid lotion that acts as a massage oil that will soothe and relieve pain and a personal lubricant to increase sensation. Its natural coconut oil base, along with 150 mg of CBD, is lightweight enough and silky for an all-around good time, even if you aren't going all the way.

Body Oil Features

100% natural ingredient

USDA Certified Organic Coconut Oil

Hypoallergenic

100% cruelty-free No alcohol, petroleum, parabens, gluten, phylates, fragrances or dyes

Includes 150mg broad-spectrum CBD derived from domestic hemp, pure and processed in the US with non-detectable levels of THC.

Body oil, massage oil, pre-lube, and personal lubricant in one. Formulated to be 100% safe for external and internal use, and edible.

Absorbs quickly to reduce friction and promote stimulation while delivering ingredients known to ease soreness and inflammation.

Plastic-free sustainable product packaging made in the US from sugar cane

These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program.

Body Oil Ingredients

Helianthus Annuus (Sunflower) Seed Oil*, Cocos Nucifera (Coconut) Oil*, Beeswax*, Butyrospermum Parkii (Shea) Butter*, Theobroma Cacao (Cocoa) Seed Butter*, Brassica Campestris (Rapeseed) Seed Oil*, Prunus Amygdalus Dulcis (Sweet Almond) Oil, Hippophae Rhamnoides Fruit Oil*, Monoglycerides, Tocopherol, Cannabis Sativa Flower Extract, Aleurites Moluccanus Seed Oil, Phytosterols, Squalene. *Indicates Organic

Mad Ritual CBD Balm - If you are looking more for straight relief from anything to sore muscles to headaches, then Mad Ritual is worth a try. We got the two listed below, and they worked wonders on stress headaches and sore muscles from our new work off the quarantine fifteen exercise routines. If you are looking for a natural way to ease your pain, then these balms are worth trying.

Eucalyptus + Peppermint Balm

Soothing, refreshing, and energizing, the combination of Eucalyptus and Peppermint in our pain relief balm makes a perfect blend for tension headaches, sinus congestion, and 'morning after' recovery.

Lavender + Frankincense Balm

A calming and soothing combination, Lavender and Frankincense, will have you relaxed in no time. Use when you need a break or at the end of a long day.

The Pure NanoSteamer Large 3-in-1 Nano Ionic Facial Steamer - If you can't go to the spa, then bring the resort to you. This facial steamer works as a small humidifier, towel warmer, and face steamer to open up your pores to get out all the nasties. The nano steam softens up your skin and opens your pores quickly so you can get in there and give yourself or your loved one a little facial with the five-piece surgical grade stainless steel blackhead and blemish extractor kit. It's a great stress reliever and a lovely little evening ritual for self-care, and you won't be dropping a $100 a pop per facial - see, you are already winning!