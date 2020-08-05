The JBL IRX 112BT Powered Loud Speaker Review - Amazing Sound and Value

If you are looking to pump up the volume at smaller parties, mobile gigs or professional presentations - it's hard to beat the value and performance of the IRX series.

The JBL IRX112BT is one of the newer workhorses to the portfolio, and these speakers deliver big sound at a fantastic price. We got a pair to check out and put to the test, and here is what we thought.

MSRP - $379 per unit, but you can find them for less unboxed.

Build / Design - The IRX line up comes in two models, the 12" and the 8" or 112BT and 108BT, respectively, and yes, the BT stands for Bluetooth. Overall this is a relatively standard powered speaker with the excellent build quality that we expect from JBL. It features a robust metal mesh grill to protect your speakers, a built-in handle for porting, and 2 XLR/TRS combo mic/line inputs, 1 XLR pass-thru output. The unit is not super light at just under 30 lbs (27.3 to be exact), but it's easy enough for one person to port around and set up. Unfortunately, the included power cord is going to be too short for most users, so it is probably worth looking into some good and beefy extension cords for your gigs.

The design is well thought out, as many speakers in this category and size tend to be bulkier. The IRX is slimmer than most and allows you to mount it on standard pole type of stands or rest it on the ground, depending on the gig.

Sound / Controls - The sound quality is excellent, especially for the price point, and the EQ controls are dead easy. You have four buttons to choose from, including Music, Vocal, Speech, and Flat, which allows you to tune it for the type of use easily - it's brainless and efficient. With the best in class 1300 watts output in the 112, you will be easily able to fill a decent-sized room with a bright and bass-heavy sound.

Who is this for?

Musicians - If you are a musician looking to do gigs at coffee houses or slightly larger venues, this is perfect and easy enough to rev up or down to fit the room.

DJs - Whether you are a mobile DJ doing more significant events, or an enthusiast/prosumer looking to play some house parties, a set of these will do the trick and be suitable for most small to mid-sized rooms. It might be worth investing in two sets for bigger rooms to build it out a bit more.

Instructors/Venues - If you are using these to power up a workout class or for an auditorium, they should do the trick very nicely. With the BT streaming functionality and Mic ducking capability, these are perfect for bringing in music before a speaking event or streaming during a class.

Summary - If you are looking for a speaker that is easy to move around, delivers big clear sound, and is simple to operate, the IRX 112BT is one of the best bets on the market, if not the best for the price. Great for a variety of applications, and inexpensive enough to scale out a bigger kit - the IRX line is worth your consideration.

Sound Test video below was recorded with Sennheiser 3D mics for the best results please wear your headphones.

Specs:

SYSTEM TYPE: Powered 12" two-way

CABINET: Polypropylene with full grille

MAX SPL: 129 dB peak

FREQUENCY RESPONSE (±3 dB): 53 Hz – 20 kHz

POWER RATING: 1300 watts peak

INPUT IMPEDANCE: 10k ohm balanced

COVERAGE PATTERN: 90º (horizontal) x 60º (vertical) nominal

BLUETOOTH: Audio streaming, Bluetooth version 5.0

DSP: 4 presets, feedback suppression, ducking

I/O: 2 XLR/TRS combo mic/line inputs, 1 XLR pass-thru output

MOUNTING: 35 mm pole socket

NET WEIGHT: 27.3 lb (12.4 kg)

DIMENSIONS (D x W x H): 299 x 400 x 618.4 mm