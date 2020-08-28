Trip-Hop Duo Kruder & Dorfmeister Detail Album '1995,' Share New Song "Johnson"

The Austrian trip-hop duo have announced their album '1995,' which will arrive in October.

Trip-hop duo Peter Kruder and Richard Dorfmeister aka Kruder & Dorfmeister have returned to announce their new album 1995. To help push the album, they have released the first single “Johnson.”

The duo was prominent in the 1990s and early 2000s, with their debut EP G-Stoned helping them break out from Vienna into the UK especially. Their 1996 DJ-Kicks mix is one of the most beloved of the series.

1995 was mastered by Bernie Grundman (Steely Dan, Michael Jackson, Dr. Dre).

1995 will be released on October 30 on G-Stone Recordings.

1. Johnson

2. Love Hope Change

3. Swallowed The Moon

4. Spring

5. Dope

6. King Size

7. Holmes

8. Don Gil Dub

9. Stop Screaming (only available on physical copy)

10. Morning

11. White Widow

12. In Bed with K&D

13. Ambiente

14. One Break

15. Lovetalk