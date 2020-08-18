TSHA Announces 'Flowers' EP On Ninja Tune, Shares Vibrant Single "Sisters"

TSHA El Hardwick

London producer TSHA has announcer her new EP Flowers out in October on Ninja Tune. The four track EP features collaborations with Malian griot music group Trio Da Kali, British singer songwriter Gabrielle Aplin and Ell Murphy.

The EP is being pushed today with the first track “Sister,” which is about finding out she has an older half sister from her estranged father who is also estranged from him.

“We spoke on the phone and were texting each other in lockdown and we recently met for the first time,” says TSHA. “She’s lovely and we got on straight away, so I’m very happy to have a new member of my family as I’ve not had much of that in my life. The song is an expression of all of those feelings.”

See the tracklist below and Flowers will be released on October 16 via Ninja Tune. Pre-order here.

1. Sister

2. Renegade (feat. Ell Murphy)

3. Change (feat. Gabrielle Aplin)

4. Demba (feat. Trio Da Kali)