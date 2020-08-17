UK Police Issue Warning On Orange Donald Trump Shaped MDMA Pills

The pills are very, very strong and will harm.

These are not the actual pills

Donald Trump's dangerous medical attitudes are being taken abroad, kind of. Police in the UK have issued a warning against taking MDMA pills that are pressed in the shape of the orange leader of the United States. The pills themselves are orange.

“The Donald Trumps are dangerous tablets that contain extremely high levels of MDMA and could put anyone taking these in serious harm,” says Bedfordshire DS Ryan Barnes via The Guardian. See the pills in the link.

So watch out for the Donald not just on your TVs and impacting your daily life, but also in your pills.