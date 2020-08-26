Underplayed: New Film Examining Sexism In Dance Music Screening At TIFF Next Month

The film will feature interviews with Alison Wonderland, Anna Lunoe, Heba Kadry, TOKiMONSTA, Nervo, Sherelle, REZZ and others

A new film examining sexism in the dance music industry is getting screened at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in September. Directed by Stacey Lee, the film Underplayed, examines the lack opportunities for women in electronic music and tries to understand why women don’t get the recognition that men receive for their accomplishments.

The film features interviews with Alison Wonderland, Anna Lunoe, Heba Kadry, TOKiMONSTA, Nervo, Sherelle, REZZ and others. It was filmed last summer during festival season.

Underplayed will screen at OLG Play Stage at Ontario Place on Saturday, September 19. This will be followed by a set from REZZ.

See the trailer below.