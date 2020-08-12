Watch Trailer For New Film On Medical Benefits Of CBD & Cannabis, CBD Nation

CBD Nation

Later this month, a new film titled CBD Nation looking to explore the medical benefits of CBD and cannabis will be released.

The film features interviews 30 physicians, clinicians, researchers, and patients, including those whose lives have been transformed by cannabis. The film was shot in 2018 over the course of six months in the United States, Canada, and Israel.

“Over the course of this project, I came to realize that cannabis is far from a gateway drug; for many, it’s actually an exit drug from Pharmaceuticals and Narcotics,” says the film’s director and producer David Jakubovic. “And in the U.S. - which has 5% of the world's population consuming 75% of the world's pharmaceuticals - we can no longer afford to be in the dark about the facts. Facts can save lives.”

CBD Nation will be released on August 25, 2020 via Amazon Video, iTunes and video on demand. Get more information here and watch the trailer below.