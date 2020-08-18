Watch Virtual Classroom - Stutter Edit 2 With Special Guests BT and Nick Muir

Get to know iZotope's incredible new program with the guy that helped create it, BT

Magnetic's second installment of Virtual Classroom welcomed special guests BT and Nick Muir to discuss the new plugin from iZotope, Stutter Edit 2. From inception to practical applications, this video will take you through the ins and outs of SE2 and inspire you to put it into practice. Whether it's DJing, in the studio, or pushing the limits of your sound design, this plugin is insane.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

Check out our recent interview with BT about his new album The Lost Art of Longing

Originally aired live on FB on July 30th. Please follow Magnetic Magazine on Facebook and Twitter to stay updated on future sessions.