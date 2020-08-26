Weedsday Playlist: Jungmaven Founder Robert Jungmann Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Robert Jungmann Courtesy Photo

Robert Jungmann founded Jungmaven built on the idea that a simple, high-quality hemp tee would be the most effective way to get everyone wearing and interested in hemp. Since then Robert has been a leading advocate for hemp, and Jungmaven has paved the way for sustainable textiles to shift the fashion culture. In 2010, Robert launched HEMP 2020, a campaign to raise awareness around the positive environmental impacts of hemp farming. He sees hemp’s potential to mitigate climate change as one of the greatest opportunities of our generation. Robert worked hard to help pass the 2018 Farm Bill that legalized industrial hemp in the US.

Jungmaven designs high quality, sustainable hemp products to heal the planet. Being "Jung" means making a conscious, daily choice towards healing the planet. Jungmaven was founded on the simple concept that choosing to wear hemp can change the world.

We delivers our new Weedsday playlist with selections by Groove Armada, Cypress Hill and others.

1. Groove Armada - Purple Haze

I've always said if and/or when I ever get married again, this is the song I want to walk down the aisle to. I visualize at about 36 seconds in when the song starts to really fire it up with the purple haze and Jack Daniels under their seats.

2. The Beatles - She Came in Through the Bathroom Window

One of the many dozens of times I've driven from Seattle to Los Angeles, I put the Abbey Road CD in and this one particular song just brought tears, and emotions came rushing. It's under 2 minutes and I probably listened to it 100 plus times on that drive.



3. Funkadelic - Can You Get To That

I feel like this is one of those songs that I loved and someone lost or forgot about. Thanks to KCRW in Los Angeles, Morning Becomes Eclectic, for the reminder for the millionth time, keeping us all on track.

4. Cypress Hill - I Wanna Get High

I will never forget the time at the 2008 Berkeley NORML conference when we played this song. Everyone had been locked up in this conference room at the Doubletree Hotel for hours smoking copious amounts of weed; and as the room was let out, we blasted this song for all to revel in. Everyone was blazed and discombobulated... I think this song helped.

5. The Velvet Underground - Oh! Sweet Nuthin'

RIP Lou Reed. All the respect in the world to The Velvet Underground. It's just one of those songs that screams, smoke a joint with me.