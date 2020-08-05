Weedsday Playlist: MD Numbers Co-founder Marie Montmarquet Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Smoke Sesh

Marie Montmarquet Jennifer Skog/MJ Lifestyle

Marie Montmarquet is co-founder of MD Numbers Inc., a family of cannabis brands MD Farms, Marie’s Deliverables, and Legacy Coterie that provide a range of goods and services to the California supply chain, retail customers, and equity community. Marie is a legacy cannabis operator who’s been passionate about the plant for over 13 years.

Over the last decade, Marie has created several successful cannabis businesses along with her brother Allen Hackett with whom she co-founded MD Numbers Inc. and its subsidiaries. Marie and Allen are also minority owners of Cannabis Express, having helped build one of the Bay Area’s biggest delivery providers. In addition to developing and scaling successful cannabis businesses, Marie is focused on being an advocate for social justice and equity in the industry. She’s an advisor to the cannabis equity program for Success Centers and offers monthly tours to MD Farms for equity applicants.

Now she takes over our Weedsday playlist with tunes by Anderson .Paak, Wiz Khalifa and more.

1. Wiz Khalifa - Still Blazin

This song is a nostalgic reggae Khalifa hit from over a decade ago, right before the classic Kush and Orange Juice EP was released— made for the true smoker, who just wonders why everyone can't relax and smoke like them. The beat is soothing, and you can't help but get lost in the stories Wiz tells. If you’ve ever bought a sack from your local weed man, you can relate to this song. Wiz is essential in every smoker’s playlist.

2. Anderson .Paak - Might Be

“Might Be” is one of my favorite songs. It reminds me how much I love the interactive experience of smoking weed, and all the ways it elevates my life. Once you have a commonality of cannabis with someone, it’s unlike any other relationship. Cannabis always brings people together.



3. The Fugees - Fu-Gee-La

“Ooh, la, la, la it’s the way that we rock when we’re doing our thing.” This song is a vivid story with a hook that’s a worldwide classic. I love smoking and bobbing my head to it— you cannot help but feel a natural high. This one’s for the creatives, those that inspire individuality that speaks to cannabis culture. Fugees are always a vibe.



4. Lauryn Hill - Everything is Everything

“After winter, must come spring.” This is a classic Lauryn Hill song that really relates to the fight for social justice. Cannabis and Freedom are synonyms. Change comes eventually. Smoking and vibing to Lauryn Hill is always a positive movement and makes you think about improving society.

5. Marvin Gaye - What’s Going On

This is such a fitting song for the current issues we’re facing today. Although it was written in the ‘70s, the same fight continues. Marvin was so talented, his voice so soothing. He speaks to the soul. As cannabis advocates, we have always been stereotyped as a lower class of people because we do not conform to others expectations. Marvin says, “who are they to judge us/Simply because our hair is long.” It’s such a beautiful song that inspires us to live a more fulfilling life based on equality.