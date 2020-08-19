Weedsday Playlist: Sophie Saint Thomas Shares 5 Songs for Your Next Cannabis & Sex Sesh

Sophie Saint Thomas Commercial Art Lab

Sophie Saint Thomas is a sex and cannabis writer based in New York City. She is originally from the U.S. Virgin Islands. Her writing is published in GQ, Playboy, VICE, Forbes, Allure, Glamour, Marie Claire, High Times, Harper’s Bazaar and is the author of multiple books, including Finding Your Higher Self: Your Guide to Cannabis for Self-Care, The Little Book of CBD for Self-Care, and Sex Witch: Magickal Spells for Love, Lust, and Self-Protection.

Sophie recently collaborated with Goldleaf, a printing company for cannabis growers, patients and enthusiasts, and sensual enhancement brand FORIA to publish The Intimacy Journal, a guide that empowers you to take charge of your lovelife by making it easy to document and analyze your sexual and kink experiences on cannabis. “Cannabis plays a crucial role in my sexuality,” shares Sophie. “That’s why I wanted to help create a journal that assists all bodies, genders, and orientations curate a cannabis-enhanced sexual experience tailored to their specific needs.”

Cannbis and sex is the inspiration behind this week’s Weedsday Playlist, and features songs by Blood Orange, Nine Inch Nails and New Order.

1. New Order - Temptation

This is one of my all-time favorite New Order songs. It captures the elation of falling in love and spinning around and around. Sharing cannabis with a partner helps you notice qualities about them you never saw before. That's the creative thinking working. Give into temptation. Use the music and the weed to enter a space reminiscent of twirling around, and around, as you sing, "I've never met anyone quite like you before."

2. Sofi Tukker feat. Charlie Barker - Good Time Girl

Hello, horny stoners of the world, who isn't a good time girl? This track, which works just as well at a dance party as it does an orgy, is an anthem to having a good time. It's hard to have a good time. You need to get over what others think, as well as your own hang-ups. Light up to this track, and then press repeat to dance to it. Do the same before making love to the first hot person you encounter.

3. Blood Orange - Champagne Coast

Blood Orange always gets it right. The pure elation felt in "Champagne Coast" makes my heart soar. This is one of those joyful tunes that's not at all corny, and ideal to share a joint with before the first time you have sex with someone. Cannabis, just like champagne, makes you giggle. And hey, if you want to crossfade with bubbles and bubblers I won't tell.

4. Nine Inch Nails - Closer

Trent Reznor basically invited sex with the release of this song. Cannabis is about pleasure. Sex is about pleasure. But pleasure is prosecuted, the lingering Ronald Reagans of the world don't want us to have pleasure. Both getting it on and getting high are pure, primal acts worthy of worship. Reznor captures this rawness when he (and everyone listening) scream "I want to fuck you like an animal."



5. Icky Blossoms - Sex to the Devil

I'm not even sure what sex to the devil means, but I know I want to have it. I first heard this song at an underground goth party and it's been on rotation and hoetation ever since. The haters called weed the devil's weed, did they not? I like to blaze to this song before having stoned sex to tap into the high satanic sex priestess within me.