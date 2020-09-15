The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of August 2020

I am super excited to showcase this month's best tracks in the bass community. There's a healthy combination of new artists and well-known ones that all have released tracks that push creative boundaries beyond what is expected. Bass music continues to become a more diverse genre due to the attractiveness of the genre that fellow collaborators seem to see more and more. This will definitely be one of the most experimental charts this year, so keep those ears open.

As summer slowly comes to an end, here are August's top tracks in bass - featuring Musa, Gilletary, Moore Kismet, Crankdat, Luca Lush, Kompany, Whipped Cream, Riot Ten, Party Favor, and more.

1. MUSA & GILLETARY - 'WONDERLAND' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Leading off this month's chart are two young producers who have proven to set a new standard in the realm of bass. New York-based Musa and Belarus-based Gilletary stole the show with their release of "Wonderland." After being sent the first build and drop idea, Musa knew he could match the energy of Gilletary for the second drop with his expertise. The execution of this track and attention to detail is what will blow listeners away. Both artists stretched their creative capabilities, with Musa contributing low octave vocals to the mix and Gilletary implementing both dreamy and distorted elements.

2. MOORE KISMET FT. SNOWCLOAK - 'THEY CHANGED' [NEVER SAY DIE]

As part of his new Revenge of The Unicorns EP, 15-year-old Moore Kismet gives us "They Changed" in collaboration with snowcloak. This track takes you into a dreamy, halftime world with punchy percussion and Moore Kismet's signature wonky sound design. The young artist continues to make a prodigious mark on the bass community through his exceptional creativity and experimentation within the DAW.

3. CRANKDAT - 'TELL ME' [MONSTERCAT]

Ohio-based Crankdat returns to Monstercat to showcase his melodic side with "Tell Me." This track is covered with blistering basslines, gritty drums, and heavy supersaws, yet beautifully countered by melodic arpeggios and vocal chops. Crankdat continues to push the boundaries of bass music and does so phenomenally through his blend of chaos and euphoria.

4. MURCI FT. STACE CADET - 'DISCO JUICE' [PARAMETRIC RECORDS]

The mysterious Murci gives us his new hit single "Disco Juice" in collaboration with Australian producer Stace Cadet. This track will get you bouncing and wishing that festival season came to fruition. With tech house and bass house elements, "Disco Juice" is a multifaceted track that is destined to be played out (whenever that happens) by some of the biggest names in EDM.

5. BRONSON FT. LAU.RA - 'HEART ATTACK' (LUCA LUSH LIFT) [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Luca Lush continues to impress in 2020, as he releases his edit of "Heart Attack" from Odesza and Golden Features' new project, Bronson. This track showcases Luca's artistic versatility through fusing various rhythms, synths, and genres into one massive track. The nonstop, pulsating energy throughout the course of play is a thrill ride that makes you want more and more.

6. KOMPANY - 'FEEL IT ALL' [NEVER SAY DIE]

Bass producer Kompany is known for his chaotic drops, but this time he takes a turn into the melodic realm of things with "Feel It All." The track starts off with dreamy soundscapes, ambient sound design, and a feel-good drop that eventually spirals into a shorter, menacing drop that we all know Kompany for. The vocal sample is brought out to its fullest potential thanks to the structure and mixing of the track, making this one of the producer's most ambitious bodies of work to date.

7. WHIPPED CREAM & PERTO FT. RAVENNA GOLDEN - 'IDFC' [BIG BEAT RECORDS]

In collaboration with fellow bass producer Perto, WHIPPED CREAM gives us a heavy trap track "IDFC." Aggressive vocals from Ravenna Golden are sewn together by heavily distorted 808s, compressed drums, and a wave of arpeggiated lasers. This is just one of many tracks from WHIPPED CREAM that have gained a lot of attention from bass fans this year.

8. RIOT TEN - 'LIKE THIS' [DIM MAK]

Riot Ten continues to have a monstrous year with the release of "Like This," off of his BLKMRKT VOL. 1 EP that takes us back to his house roots. As the lead-off track, we are instantly taken into a nonstop bouncy composition that is designed to set the pace for the rest of the EP. If you are looking for a song to vibe to or shuffle with then you have come to the right place!

9. FELLS & KIMMIE DEVEREUX - 'TELL ME IT'S OKAY' [WAVE MUSIC]

New producer Fells gives us a melodic, emotional future bass track is an escape from the hardships 2020 has brought us all. With very personal vocals from Kimmie Devereux, the Washington DC native brings a very positive, euphoric track that will bring you through a journey full of feels. "Tell Me It's Okay" sends a very comforting message to those who may be struggling or are in a tough place right now.

10. EFFIN - 'HOLLOW TIPS' [SABLE VALLEY]

If you are bass deprived right now, Effin's "Hollow Tips" off of Sable Valley's debut compilation album is the track for you. The only reasonable description to give on this one is distorted bass, eery melodies, and more distortion. The track becomes more alive with the addition of the added vocal samples and vocal chops, which bring out even more energy. Effin keeps bringing a lot to the table this year, after his Flashback EP and other singles and remixes released in the last six months.

11. QUIX & JUELZ - 'CHICANE' [SEEDEATER RECORDS]

The collab that we've been waiting for has arrived. Two young heavy hitters, Quix and Juelz, gift us with "Chicane" - a heavy trap track that plays to both producer's strengths. The track starts off with a bang and escalates into a surging drop that is covered in silky low-end and violent synth leads. We then take a turn and get into a jersey club drum pattern for a few bars, only to get taken back into a traditional brutal trap drop.

12. PARTY FAVOR FT. JAHMED - 'ACTUP' [AREA 25/CREATE MUSIC GROUP]

Party Favor links up with upstart rapper JAHMED to deliver yet another genre-bending track, "ACTUP" off of THE ISOLATION ALBUM. Featured on Madden 2021, this track features all the bass you could wish for, plus a threatening flow and exceptional lyricism from JAHMED, who is based out of Los Angeles.

13. NØLL & DANNI CARRA - 'IN MY HEAD' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Rising into stardom, producer nøll has been making power moves within the bass world this year thru official remixes, singles, and frequent collaborations. "In My Head" features blissful vocals from Danni Carra, wide super saws, smooth low-end, forceful drums, and an extremely clean sidechain, which adds a nice bounce to this trap track.

14. BROHUG & SAINT PUNK - 'BRAKE' [ARMADA MUSIC/GRAFFITI RECORDS]

Saint Punk and Sweden-based BROHUG team up for the release of "Brake," a three-minute joyride full of adrenaline. Checking off all the boxes for a hit bass house track, the duo takes it a step further with the production value and mixing. The vocal chops, brass hits, and tribal percussion elevate this track to its fullest potential, making it a go-to live set track once parties make a return to the club.

15. MYLKY - 'FALL GUYS FLIP' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Coming off of one of their best years to date, New Zealand-based Mylky is closing out this month's bass chart with a flip on the Fall Guys video game theme. "Fall Guys Flip" is a future bass lover's dream with 8-bit inspired elements, a plethora of supersaws, arpeggios, heavy sub-bass, and stabby rhythms that are all inspired by the game. This track definitely gets you in that nostalgic video-game feeling, so make sure to press play.

See all of the tracks in one playlist below: