The 15 Best Bass Music Tracks of September 2020

The month of September came with a lot of heat to keep you warm as summer comes to a close and the cold fall lingers in the near future. Many familiar faces have made their return to the bass chart, while many new artists have emerged to showcase their craft. There is a good balance of singles, remixes, and collaborations to keep your ears occupied for the next hour or so.

Sit back and check out the hottest tracks of September from Pegboard Nerds, More Plastic, Perto, MSFT, Moore Kismet, Naderi, Crankdat, and more.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

See past bass charts here.

1. PEGBOARD NERDS & MORE PLASTIC - 'MANIFEST' [MONSTERCAT]

Iconic duo Pegboard Nerds are back with this chart-topping drumstep single "Manifest," in collaboration with the fellow Scandinavian duo More Plastic. This track instantly pulls you into a high-energy trance with punchy percussion, fluttering wobbles, and blistering low-end bass. There is so much versatility to this track as we are gifted with elements in the subgenres of hardcore, dubstep, and drum and bass. These two duos have proven that they are a force to be reckoned with, as they both bring a continuously innovative approach to their productions.

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

ADVERTISEMENT Thanks for watching! Visit Website

2. PERTO FT. BANOFFEE - 'I MISS YOU' [WARNER MUSIC AUSTRALIA]

Fellow Australian artists Perto and Banoffee come together to create "I Miss You". As Australia was impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, Perto took the time to book his favorite studio in Melbourne when restrictions had eased up. Throughout the week, many artists and collaborators came through, with one of those being Banoffee who instantly vibed with the beat, and the track was completed later that day. The most noticeable element in this track behind Banoffee's angelic topline is the bassline that spirals into many different sounds throughout the track to keep us listeners intrigued.

3. 32STITCHES FT. BAER - 'IN BETWEEN' [MUSIC HIGH COURT]

India-based producer 32Stitches returns with a nostalgic future bass track "In Between" in collaboration with Taiwanese vocalist BAER. This uplifting track will definitely get you into a positive headspace - euphoric stabs, melodic vocal chops, and a smooth bassline all contribute to the epicness of this production. Released under his own imprint, Music High Court, Arpit Gawri has taken the Indian electronic dance music scene into the worldwide market and continues to do so by getting underground talent into the forefront of the industry.

4. SAKA - 'EXILE' [BASSRUSH]

LA-based Saka returns to Bassrush with an eerie track "Exile", which is part of his new six-track Slipstream EP. Exile is one of the most dynamic tracks I have heard this year in regard to sound design and song structure. If you dare to try listening to this song on a professional sound system, may I warn you that your ears will be at risk to the intensity of the wobbling bass and lush soundscapes.

5. MSFT - 'BREG' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

2020 is the year of MSFT and he is back again with another breathtaking release. "Breg" is most definitely nothing less than an ambitious release that will definitely be entering the SoundCloud charts. This track is covered with heavy-hitting percussion, soothing vocal chops, and a brutal drop that fits right into MSFT's everchanging innovative sound design.



6. NADERI FT. REO CRAGUN - 'STARDUST' [LOWLY]

Naderi takes a leap into the hip-hop realm and teams up with the notable Reo Cragun to create an out of this world single "Stardust." The lyrics behind the song are intended to be a cry for love and how missing a loved one can hurt you down to your bare bones. The production behind the vocals is very simple and to the point, which is what makes this track so addicting. Naderi approach to this beat was excellent, as the low-end and melodic synths create a perfect atmosphere for the vocals to carry the energy of the song.

7. SAM LAMAR - 'THE EXECUTION' [DIM MAK]

"The Execution" by Montreal-based producer Sam Lamar is a grimy single with sinister, heavy reverberated soundscapes, heavy buildups, and menacing drops.

8. RED FINGERS - 'IN MY MIND' [JADŪ DALA]

Santiago, Chile-based Red Fingers makes his Jadū Dala debut with a hyper trap track "In My Mind." The standout element of this track is the superb vocal chops, as well as the key change halfway through the track, making the listener stay gripped the whole time from start to finish. This is just the beginning for the young producer, and he has some impressive remixes that have been released over the past few years.

9. SUMMET - 'HAVING FUN YET?' [KUMO COLLECTIVE]

Long Beach, California-based summet makes his KUMO Collective debut with a poppy future bass track "Having Fun Yet?". The track starts with mellow vocals from summet himself, and eventually transitions into a build that foreshadows the main melody used in the drop. The heavy-hitting nature of the percussion is what makes this track so good, and the intensity of the synths used to create the melody adds unique energy.

10. DON TOLIVER - 'NO IDEA (CRANKDAT RE-CRANK)' [TRAP NATION]

Crankdat returns to his GEARWORLD account to release his reimagination of Don Toliver's "No Idea." This is yet another remix that Crankdat his hit completely out of the park by putting his signature twist to an original hit. The melodic feel-good synths and arpeggios put you in a total trance while the low-end bass and punchy percussion put an intense weight on your shoulders. These two elements complement each other in a new way that we haven't seen the Ohio-native do before.

11. JNEL FT. KYRA GROVE - 'TICKING CLOCKS' [PROXIMITY]

Fresh on the scene, producer Jnel makes his Proximity debut with a nostalgic and hopeful track "Ticking Clocks," in collaboration with Kyra Grove. The original idea of the song came from a nostalgia-inducing piano chord progression that eventually spirals into a powerhouse drop full of monstrous brass that fully engulfs the listener's ears. After completing the instrumental, Justin sent it over to Kyra where they went back forth on perfecting the song for eight months straight. Most of the lyrics in the song are questions, but the only answer we get is the soul of the music which complements the track as a whole in such a special way. With only four tracks officially released to date, this is just one of many tracks in the vault coming from Jnel, so make sure to keep him on your radar.

12. MOORE KISMET FT. BAJILLIONAIRE - 'DRIFT' [BASSRUSH]

After coming off of their Revenge of the Unicorns EP, the teenage prodigy Moore Kismet is back again with yet another heater "Drift" in collaboration with Bajillionaire. I will let the music speak for itself, but this is easily one of my favorite releases from Omar to date. There is a soothing yet sinister vibe to this track, making it suitable for any occasion.

13. DESPOTEM & JOHN KROON - 'NEVER' [CHILL TRAP RECORDS]

Future bass producers Despotem and John Kroon partner up in this feel-good track "Never" that is one of many releases coming from Despotem alone this year. The gritty basslines and pleasing vocal chops add a nice timbre to the overall track. The breaks and bridges are much more soothing and have a nice soundscape thanks to the guitars with heavy reverb.

14. EXCISION, SPACE LASES - 'DESTROID 7 BOUNCE (RUVLO FLIP)' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

Step into chaos with New York City-based bass producer Ruvlo's flip of "Destroid 7 Bounce" by Excision and Space Lases. The eerie timbre to this track is what makes it such an intriguing listen. It has been a while since I have heard such a solid buildup leading into a drop, and this song seems to check off that box. The lead synths during the drop are brutal, to say the least, and will definitely appeal to all bassheads and headbangers.

15. CYCLEPHASE - 'HYPNOSIS' [INDEPENDENT RELEASE]

New mysterious artist Cyclephase releases their debut track "Hypnosis" that is guaranteed to give you all the feels and thrills. This bass house-inspired track takes the standards up a level with riveting lead synths, blistering effects, and nasty sub-bass that will rip right through your heart. This track has already gained support from some big names in the bass community so definitely expect this one to be blasted through the roof once the clubs reopen.

See all of the tracks in one playlist below: