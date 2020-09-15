The 15 Best House Tracks of September 2020

Byron Stingily Courtesy Photo

With the absence of our shared spaces where we descend every weekend for a solid night out to let it all go, times are becoming more and more difficult for those of us needing that outlet. Top that off with the continued social injustices across the country and we have ourselves some real challenges on how to get through all of this. Well, if you don't already have one, consider this your monthly reminder that house music is here to help you get through it all.

1. "LOVE CHANGED ME" - JOSEPH CAPRIATI & ERIC KUPPER FEAT. BYRON STINGILY [REDIMENSION]

After putting out two techno focused albums in the early 2010's, Joseph Capriati broadens his horizons with his third full-length, Metamorfosi which features a variety of styles that reflect the Italian producer's varied interests in electronic music. Shining brightest on the album for me though is this classically influenced, garage beauty on which he's invited two of the game's legends who have nearly been there since the beginning: long-time Frankie Knuckles collaborator, Eric Kupper and of course the golden voice of the one and only, Byron Stingily.

2. "MY LIFE MUZIK" - FELIX DA HOUSECAT X ALI LOVE [FOUNDERS OF FILTH]

All-around dance music legend, Felix Da Housecat dips his feet into the classic sound of Chicago on this dreamy collaboration with the voice of of both Infinity Ink and Hot Natured, Ali Love!

3. "INTO THE SUN" - DAMIAN LAZARUS [CROSSTOWN REBELS]

The word ethereal comes to mind when the first bar drops on this Damian Lazarus collaboration with vocalist, Jem Cooke but it soon becomes apparent that the tune is much more than that. It's a superb dance track with artfully crafted vocals resulting in beautiful dance music at its' finest.

4. "BIND (RAMPA REMIX)" - HOWLING [COUNTER RECORDS]

Howling's highly anticipated L.P., Colure features this stellar one which now gets its' own release complete with a pair of remixes including this severely good revision from none other than Rampa.

5. "INTROSPECTION" - AUDIOJACK FT. POLARBEAR [GRUUV]

For the first edition of their Isolation Tapes series, Audiojack turned out this very appropriate tune for the time which might just remind you a little bit of Underworld. It features the poetic spoken word brilliance of PolarBear and it certainly captures the spirit of '90s progressive house in its' prime.

6. "MEGACITIES" - DOSEM [ANJUNADEEP]

Dosem's high quality consistency is a force to be reckoned with and Anjunadeep recognized this by giving the Spanish artist three separate releases in September including this grinder he's titled, "Megacities."

7. "ROCK IT" - DENIS SULTA [ATTITUDES TO LIFE RECORDS]

The future of house music is here and it comes in the form of a young, Glaswegian producer known as Denis Sulta.

8. "OK - COOL - AIGHT" - SHERMANOLOGY FEAT. CONQUER JONES [HOT CREATIONS]

In a time of uncertainty and civil unrest, Conquer Jones' optimistic message is what the world needs more of right now.

9. "STELLAR" - AUDIOJACK [GRUUV]

Gruuv, label-bosses, Audiojack contributed this progressive gem to the second week of their weekly, Isolation Tapes series.

10. "WOODSTOCK 69" - EMOTIONAL TOURIST & INTERLUDE [KINDISCH]

Romanian producer, Emotional Tourist made his debut on Kindisch this month and it includes this ethereal which will keep your feet moving and your head waiving.

11. "PEPPER SHAKE" - JAMIE JONES & NICOLE MOUDABER [HOT CREATIONS]

In this unlikely collaboration, Jamie Jones & Nicole Moudaber turned out this very infectious, floor-warmer that's likely to get stuck in your head and not leave for at least week or two.

12. "CONSCIENCE (THE REVENGE REMIX)" - JUST HER [CULPRIT]

After a nine-year break from the label, The Revenge returns to Culprit with this sharp remix of Just Her's title track, "Conscience."

13. "NOT ABOUT YOU (KDA 'LEGACY' EXTENDED REMIX)" - HONEY DIJON FEATURING HADIYA GEORGE [CLASSIC MUSIC COMPANY]

London-based producer, KDA delivers one hyped remix for Honey Dijon's tune, "Not About You," taken from her forthcoming LP.

14. "KEEP IT HOT" - JOSH BUTLER [SOLID GROOVES RECORDS]

For the 54th release on Solid Grooves, label-head, Michael Bibi invited Josh Butler who brought this seductive jam which is just as sexy as it is groovy.

15. "GET ON" - PIERO PIRUPA & LEON [TOOLROOM]

Italian cousins, Pirupa & Leon team up for this super-charged disco workout which I myself would call a remix of Sylvester's 1978 classic, "Dance (Disco Heat)."

Stream the house chart uninterrupted via the playlist below: